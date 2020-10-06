Employers find decision and enrollment support for employees as top criteria in selecting a voluntary carrier, finds Eastbridge’s latest MarketVision™ Report

Breaking News
Oct. 06, 2020

AVON, Conn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rounding out employer’s top five reasons for selecting a voluntary carrier are the “price/value of the products offered,” “ease of administration for billing and service,” and “carrier support of claims integration across all products,” according to Eastbridge’s The Employer Viewpoint MarketVision™ Report.

The importance of several voluntary carrier selection criteria has increased for employers since 2016. Some of these criteria include availability of tools, calculators and benefits advice; the range of voluntary products available from the same carrier; carrier help with developing a communications and enrollment strategy; and the recommendation of the broker or agent.

What’s more, other areas of carrier support became significantly more important in selecting a voluntary carrier as the size of the employer increases. Two of these areas were “financial support from the carrier to build their products on my ben-admin system” and the availability of a “carrier website giving employees access to claims forms, status and coverage information.”

The Employer Viewpoint is an Eastbridge MarketVision™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as report sponsors have exclusive access to the MarketVision™ Reports. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, call today at (860) 676-9633, email Eastbridge at [email protected], or visit the website at www.eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

