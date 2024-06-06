Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced Empower Federal Credit Union’s enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies Empower Federal Credit Union’s proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology’s potential and harnessing Metallicus’ expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

“The involvement of Empower Federal Credit Union in our Banking Innovation Program marks a key development in our efforts to innovate the financial industry with blockchain technology,” commented Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. “We look forward to collaborating with Empower Federal Credit Union, equipping them with the expertise and resources to drive innovation and adapt to the changing financial landscape.

“Our collaboration with Metal Blockchain for their Banking Innovation Program will enhance the security, transparency and efficiency of our services, offering our members peace of mind and a smoother banking experience,” said Jin Gwak, Chief Information Officer, Empower Federal Credit Union. “Through our participation in this program, we will be able to stay ahead of today’s technological advancements and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our members and communities.”

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like Empower Federal Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus’ unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions’ journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting [email protected].

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain’s infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About Empower Federal Credit Union:

Empower Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by and operated for its members since its founding in 1939. Since then, Empower FCU has grown to over $3.5 billion in assets, serving more than 250,000 members, with 26 branch locations across upstate New York. To learn more, visit www.empowerfcu.com.

