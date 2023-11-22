Abiie, LLC has Tips and Baby Gear Perfect for the Festive Journey

Mom and Baby Bond While Eating Mom feeds baby safely secured in Abiie, LLC Beyond Junior Y High Chair.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the holiday season is upon us, millennial parents are embracing a whole new way of introducing solid foods to their little ones – Baby-Led Weaning (BLW). It’s like giving your baby a front-row seat to a culinary adventure, allowing them to explore the world of flavors, textures, and tastes right from the start! To elevate the experience, Abiie, LLC is introducing its Silicone Suction Triangle Plate.

The award-winning brand synonymous with innovative and high-quality children’s products, is here to add a festive twist to your BLW experience. This trendy approach encourages mini foodies to savor the holiday flavors on their own terms. Imagine your baby delighting in soft, bite-sized finger foods, joining in on festive family feasts, and embarking on a journey of self-discovery in the delectable world of eating.

Here’s why BLW with Abiie® is a holiday must-try:

Tiny Taste Explorers: Babies become culinary adventurers as they touch, taste, and squish their way through different holiday foods. It’s sensory exploration at its cutest!

Messy Elegance: Whether with or without the tray, messy eating isn’t just allowed – it’s encouraged! Embrace the joyous chaos of holiday mealtimes.

#FamilyGoals: Make mealtimes a joyful family affair. Picture your little one relishing mini versions of holiday classics. It’s like a tiny food festival every day!

No More Picky Eaters: By letting babies choose from a holiday spread, they’re more likely to embrace a wide variety of festive foods. Who knows, your baby might be the one asking for that Brussels sprout!

Insta-Worthy Moments: Capture hilarious expressions, adorable food smears, and pure holiday joy as your baby discovers their edible world.

Independent Eaters: BLW nurtures independence from the get-go, helping your baby develop fine motor skills as they handle teeny holiday treats.

While the excitement around Baby-Led Weaning is thrilling, it’s crucial to ensure your little one’s safety. Always keep an eye on them during these holiday mealtime adventures and steer clear of any potential choking hazards.

Abiie, LLC offers a range of baby gear perfect for your BLW journey, including:

The Award-Winning Beyond Junior Y Chair ($225.00) – Crafted from responsibly-harvested, biodegradable beechwood, this patented EZ-Seat® design adjusts from toddler to adult size in less than 20 seconds. A dishwasher-safe tray cover and easy-wipe cushion make after-dinner cleanup a breeze.

– Crafted from responsibly-harvested, biodegradable beechwood, this patented EZ-Seat® design adjusts from toddler to adult size in less than 20 seconds. A dishwasher-safe tray cover and easy-wipe cushion make after-dinner cleanup a breeze. Octopod Children’s Dinnerware (Silicone $14.90; Bamboo with Spoon $20.99) – Featuring compartments for easy portioning and Octopus-like suction cups to keep the dish in place on any flat surface, never experience flying dish spills again! Choose from responsibly-harvested bamboo or 100% non-toxic silicone, both of which conform to US/European safety standards.

– Featuring compartments for easy portioning and Octopus-like suction cups to keep the dish in place on any flat surface, never experience flying dish spills again! Choose from responsibly-harvested bamboo or 100% non-toxic silicone, both of which conform to US/European safety standards. The Ruby Wrapp Bib ($11.95) – Make holiday mealtime cleanup easier than ever with ergonomically-designed, patented EZ-Wrap® and BIB-LOCK® technology that keeps baby safe and dry. Conveniently store utensils in the bib pocket, made of food-grade silicone that is 100% waterproof, dishwasher-safe, and folds quickly for sanitary storage.

Dive into the innovation that Abiie® brings to the table and elevate your Baby-Led Weaning adventure this holiday season. With our Beyond Junior® Y High Chair and Octopod® Grip Dishes, mealtime becomes a breeze, messes become memories, and your little one’s taste journey becomes a delicious masterpiece.

About Abiie, LLC:

Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com . Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC – More than baby gear, a way of life!

