Scottsdale, Arizona, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In response to the pressing needs and challenges of breastfeeding mothers, Momcozy proudly announced its Breastfeeding Support Program at its ‘Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms’ event in Scottsdale, Arizona on August 12th.

The program’s first initiative is Momcozy’s Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund, open to mothers who successfully sat for and passed the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) exam in 2022 or 2023. Applicants who are selected will have their exam fees fully reimbursed.

In step with National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Momcozy’s newest initiative is born from its commitment to providing mothers everywhere with tangible and genuine support so they can thrive as mothers and individuals. By beginning with the Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund, Momcozy aims to broaden opportunities and support a profession which uplifts and eliminates barriers mothers face during their breastfeeding journey.

Breastfeeding, while deeply fulfilling, can come with a myriad of challenges including economic strain, unsupportive workplaces, difficulty with reintegration post-childbirth, and much more. The necessity for more support cannot be overstated.

“When we looked at this year’s World Breastfeeding Week theme, ‘Enable Breastfeeding: Make a Difference for Working Parents’, we felt that from the moment women become moms, the work never stops,” shared Ivy Gao, Momcozy’s Marketing Director. “We have different identities in society: employees, partners, friends, daughters. Balancing all of this can be tiring.” She continued, “Our vision with this program is to empower women, ensuring that they feel great and at ease while feeding their babies. This is just the beginning. We plan on getting even more involved adding initiatives to build a stronger, more supportive world for breastfeeding women.”

The Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund, while open to everyone, prioritizes historically underrepresented groups, underscoring Momcozy’s dedication to equity.

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms’ lives easier and more comfortable. More on Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/

