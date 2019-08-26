Breaking News
EMS LINQ Acquires SchoolFinance of Optimal Solutions, Inc.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMS LINQ INC (“LINQ”), a complete and integrated administrative software solution for K-12 schools and districts, announced it has recently acquired SchoolFinance of Optimal Solutions, Inc., a Michigan-based financial management system for K-12 schools. The partnership will bring together leading technologies that enable school administrators to deploy integrated solutions across their departments, delivering a consistent experience for both staff and parents.

The SchoolFinance software delivers features like general ledger, accounts payable/receiving, a full budget with “on the fly” budget estimations, payroll, human resources, benefits administration, time and attendance, time clock system, professional development and an online web portal for employees and employers.

“Since 2001, SchoolFinance has evolved significantly in both product and client base. Joining forces with LINQ will enhance our product and give our customers a complete portfolio of integrated solutions designed to make it easier for them to do their jobs,” said Jeff Ingle, Founder and President of Optimal Solutions, Inc. “For us, it has always been about the customer. We are looking forward to the opportunities this partnership will make available to our Michigan school districts.”

Adam Hooks, CEO of LINQ, reinforced Ingle’s idea of offering the best customer experience possible while providing a more dynamic product than ever before.

“I’m delighted that our companies share a deep commitment to delivering the best customer experience possible. SchoolFinance is ranked #1 by over 75 Michigan school districts, consortiums, and ISDs/ESDs. That’s why this partnership was an easy decision for us to make,” Hooks said. “LINQ has built a great customer experience that has been fine-tuned over the past 30 years. This partnership creates an incredible opportunity to deliver a dynamic web solution that unifies what school districts need today and in the future.”

LINQ serves more than 2,700 districts and over 26,000 schools in 48 states. With SchoolFinance, LINQ will gain greater insight into meeting government reporting requirements and the managerial needs of K-12 financial administrators. The acquisition also expands the company’s growing geographic presence across the country.

About SchoolFinance:
SchoolFinance is state-of-the-art enterprise financial software designed specifically for Michigan schools by Optimal Solutions, a leader in the development and support of integrated technology software solutions for K-12 districts and Healthcare systems.

About LINQ:
LINQ is the first company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions, including analytics, to help K-12 school districts better manage their operations. LINQ’s platform includes solutions for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years.

