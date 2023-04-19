Low to ultra-low radio frequency energy signals (ulRFE®) are the basis of the new digital therapeutic innovation by EMTx

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMulate Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, life sciences, digital therapeutics company developing safe, non-invasive, and highly effective treatments for cancers and other serious diseases, today announced that Chris Rivera (CEO) will present an overview of current results and future plans for EMTx at the Life Science Innovation Northwest 2023. Mr. Rivera is scheduled to present in the Research Tools & Medical Technology tract on April 25 at the Seattle Convention Center.

The use of magnetic fields to affect biological processes in living systems has been well studied for the past several decades. Employing electromagnetic fields like ulRFE to bring about therapeutic results, however, is a more recent development. Applications of ulRFE have potential to address common issues with current pharmacological standard of care, perhaps the most salient of which is the potential for ulRFE to provide a constant effect to the exposed region, overcoming enzymatic, blood-brain and other barriers to the delivery of drugs to affected parts of the biological system, as well as the effects of delivery, systemic dilution and clearance that are experienced with traditionally administered drugs.

“EMulate Therapeutics continues to build from the work initially done in treating glioblastoma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. The latest results continue to support our technology as a true digital platform that has the potential to make EMTx’s technology effective in oncology treatment, pain management, mental health and veterinary medicine,” said Chris Rivera, chief executive officer of EMulate Therapeutics.

“We look forward to sharing the exciting results of our latest pre-clinical and clinical results with the Northwest biotechnology community.”

About EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

EMulate Therapeutics is a clinical stage company utilizing its proprietary radio frequency energy technology (RFE) targeted at the low and ultra-low ends of the RFE spectrum (ulRFE®) to provide safe and effective therapeutic benefits specifically targeted at patients’ underlying conditions. The company has generated encouraging human data from patients afflicted with glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma and is preparing for pivotal (phase III) studies in each indication. It has also generated encouraging preclinical studies in pain management and mental health models and is preparing for initial human clinical trials in each area. In addition, positive data have been generated independently in animal health (positive cancer results in over 20 different solid tumor types in canines (pets)), as well as in bio-agriculture models. EMulate Therapeutics is the licensor of its proprietary technology to Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (HAPB: TSVX). Hapbee is a commercial stage consumer wellness-wearable technology company spun out from EMulate in 2019. EMulate is the largest independent shareholder in Hapbee and recipient of quarterly royalties from net sales.

About our ulRFE Device

EMulate Therapeutics (EMTx) has developed a non-sterile, non-invasive, non-thermal, non-ionizing, battery-powered, portable investigational medical device that uses low to ultra-low level (DC-22kHz) frequencies to deliver specific electromagnetic signals to produce specific biological effects, including, e.g., reduction of pain sensations. The system emits a low power magnetic field (< 100 mG) that can be applied locally or globally, dependent on the type of therapeutic effect sought. The EMTX signals are stored as WAV files on the device and emitted via a cable to the attached antenna unit.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements discuss matters that are not historical facts. Because they discuss future events or conditions, forward-looking statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “seek,” “plan,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” and “continue” or the negatives thereof or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are based on various underlying assumptions and current expectations about the future and are not guarantees of future performance. While we believe these assumptions and expectations to be reasonable and made in good faith, assumed facts or bases almost always vary from the actual results, and the differences between assumed facts or expectations and actual results can be material, depending upon the circumstances. Where, in any forward-looking statement, our management expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and is believed to have a reasonable basis. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the results of operations or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

We cannot predict all the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business, financial condition or results of operations. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations that the results or conditions described in such statements will occur or that our objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are found at various places throughout this press release and may include information concerning possible or projected future results of our operations, including statements about potential acquisition or merger targets, strategies or plans; business strategies; prospects; future cash flows; financing plans; plans and objectives of management; any other statements regarding future acquisitions, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts.

Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Investor Contact

David Matteson

Tel (425) 478-2121

dmatteson@emulatetx.com