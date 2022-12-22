Demand for bakery products, confectionary products and beverages helps drive in the growth of global emulsified shortenings market. The emulsified shortenings are called with several names such as icing shortenings, bakery shortenings, high ratio shortenings, and cake shortenings

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global emulsified shortenings market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR range of 5% to 6% from 2022 to 2032. The target market is set to reach a significant value by the end of 2032. Many manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are keen on releasing products with new and unique tastes. This factor is expected to influence the emulsified shortenings market and drive it towards a considerable market size by the end of the forecast period.

Icing shortening or high ratio shortening is also referred to as emulsified shortening. This shortening is a type of fat extracted from animal fats or vegetable oils. Emulsified shortenings are of white color and creamy texture. These shortenings have a neutral taste and thus, they do not meddle with the other flavorings. Hence, the product observes high demand from the food and beverages sector.

Emulsified shortenings also possess micro emulsifiers that serve as molecular matchmakers by holding water, oil, and shortening together, which ensures that the products are holding moisture for an extended period of time. These shortenings further aid in enhancing the taste, and texture, increasing the moisture and improving the mouth feel of the food products. All of these properties of emulsified shortenings guarantee high popularity for the product across the food sector.

Moreover, emulsified shortenings also assist with increasing the volume of bakery products, improving crumb structure in cakes, helps in strengthening the gluten network in the dough, and enhancing the structure of whipped products. Owing to these considerations, emulsified shortenings are finding extensive applications in the preparation of different products including dairy, bakery, confectionery, and desserts.

Thus, the surging consumption of cakes, bread, brownies, ice creams, smoothies, candies, chocolates, desserts, and other food items all over the world will likely foster growth for the emulsified shortenings market during the forecast period.

“The growing food and beverage sector, particularly the bakery and confectionery segment, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the global emulsified shortenings market, leading to its substantial growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

• A surge in lifestyle diseases like hypertension and diabetes may stymie the growth of the emulsified shortenings market.

• Increasing usage of emulsified shortenings in bakery, dairy, and confectionery products strengthens the market prospects for emulsified shortenings.

• High demand for packed and convenience food to propel the emulsified shortenings market forward in the North American region.

• Europe’s emulsified shortenings market will witness strong growth due to a preference for plant-based ingredients.

Competitive Landscape

In a competitive environment, leading market players are focusing on new product launches and amplifying their production capacities to meet the increasing demand. Some of these businesses also employ inorganic strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage.

Cargill, Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Mallet & Company, Inc., Lonza Group AG, Palsgaard, and Archer Daniels Midland Company, among others, are some of the major players in the emulsified shortenings market profiled in the full version of the report.

More Insights into Emulsified Shortenings Market

FMI offers the latest and unbiased analysis of the global emulsified shortenings market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. For a comprehensive understanding of the global market potential, growth, and scope, the emulsified shortenings market is segmented on the basis of form, source, end-use, sales channel, and region.

Based on region, the emulsified shortening market in the North American region is expected to perform well over the assessment period. The target market in this region is anticipated to generate the most revenue. Shifting consumer preferences and an inclination toward packaged and convenience food, rising consumption of quality bakery goods, and the release of many new products catering to these trends by key hotels, restaurants, and cafes are certain factors that augur well for the emulsified shortenings market in North America. In addition, the emulsified shortenings market in Europe will also present notable growth due to an upsurge in the adoption of novel additives shortening for improving the texture, volume, and moisture of processed food products.

Overall, heightened demand from the food and beverages industry, particularly from the bakery, dairy, confectionery, and desserts segment, is anticipated to drive the global emulsified shortening market towards growth during the forecast period.

