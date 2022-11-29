The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Emulsion Adhesives Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Emulsion Adhesives Market ” By Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion, SBC Latex, and Others), By Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, and Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Emulsion Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 14.69 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 22.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2028.

Emulsion adhesives include water-based adhesives which were prepared using homogeneous emulsification of vinyl acetate or any other acrylic-based resin into water. Emulsion adhesives include polymers like vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl acetate, acrylic, natural rubber latex, and many synthetic elastomers. Based on the bonding in polymers, these adhesives are classified as wet bonding adhesives or dry bonding adhesives. These adhesives have tremendous adhesive power because they are widely used in various applications such as furniture manufacturing, woodworking, decorated plywood, paper working, packaging, decorated plywood, composite members, and panels. Emulsion-based PSAs are widely popular as they are non-toxic, non-flammable, and safe to use. As these adhesives are water-based and do not have any other flammable substance, they are also applied in ventilation and flameproof lighting.

These are extremely popular in the industry because of many reasons, the primary reason being their water-based properties. As these adhesives are water-based and not other solvents, they produce little to no volatile organic emissions which are generally considered as harmful. These adhesives have a higher demand in many developing countries from the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the global packaging industry is expected to boost the demand for emulsion adhesives during the forecast period. The improvement and innovation in the emulsion adhesives industry are expected to boost the market growth to newer heights by offering many new opportunities in the future.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Emulsion Adhesives Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

The “Global Emulsion Adhesives Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Wacker Chemie, Ashland Inc., Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Arkema, Cemedine Co., Ltd., Paramelt B.V., and Dow.

Emulsion Adhesives Market, by Type Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion SBC Latex Others

Emulsion Adhesives Market, by Application Paper & Packaging Construction Automotive & Transportation Others

Emulsion Adhesives Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



