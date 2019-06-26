Enablon’s Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) Focuses on the Future of EHS, Risk and Sustainability

New Risk, Safety and Sustainability innovations in mobility, IOT integrations, and artificial intelligence (AI) used live on stage with early-adopter customers

CHICAGO and PARIS, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon, a global leader in EHS, Risk and Sustainability Management software, announced at SPF 2019 new innovations executing on its Industry 4.0 Connected Enterprise strategy. The global SPF conference series leads the industry with more than 1,000 attendees from over 35 countries, 20 industry user groups, 120 expert sessions and 80 customer and partner presentations.

At SPF Americas and SPF EMEA, Enablon announced new solutions across its suite of applications in Health & Safety Management, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Environmental Management & Sustainability, Process Safety & Control of Work, and Product Stewardship & Quality.

The conferences focused on execution against Enablon’s Industry 4.0 Connected Enterprise vision, announcing new platform innovations around User Experience, Mobility, Integrations, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as integrations with eVision, industry leading operational risk management software acquired by Wolters Kluwer in 2018.

“For Enablon, Industry 4.0 is a 100% connected digital enterprise, with people and machine data shared in a smart platform that is delivering intelligence to everyone, everywhere,” said Chris Joseph, CEO of Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon and eVision. “The industry-wide reaction to our new definition on what is expected in an Industry 4.0 world proves the game-changing nature of our technology future.”

Enablon platform innovations demonstrated live on stage with early-adopter customers included:

Enablon Mobile Builder: Enablon demoed its new Mobile Builder with its first user, a multinational oil and gas corporation. The Mobile Builder allows customers and partners to build new fields, features, forms, enhanced configurations, and rules in the existing Enablon Go mobile app. This new configuration tool publishes updates to the Enablon Go App instantly in the native iOS and Android OSes.

Enablon Sense: Enablon announced its first video analytics AI solution that interprets video feeds from IP Cameras to automatically log Health, Safety and Compliance events and observations. Benefits include:

Transform any IP Camera at a facility into an inspector or auditor;

Monitor safety practices and risk control effectiveness 24/7;

Alert management to out-of-compliance events in real-time, as they happen;

Leverage IP camera drones and robotics for dangerous inspections; and

New Juno Privacy features to ensure data security, confidentiality and personnel privacy.

Enablon Pulse: Enablon Pulse leverages platform data and new AI methods to predict and prevent accidents before they happen. Enablon demoed its first live-production customer on the new predictive solution, a multinational construction and infrastructure company. Features include:

Geo-localized, real-time predictive alerts sent to managers and workers;

Helps predict incidents likely to happen and indicates areas at risk for severe incidents; and

Identifies events and causes leading to increased risk prediction.

Enablon Juno Updates: Juno is the industry’s first embedded intelligence AI assistant that saves users’ time and reduces human error when managing safety and risk programs. New updates include:

Juno Chat: A multi-channel bot that allows users to interface with the Enablon system through Voice (phone calls and voice assistants), SMS Text, and social media messaging services.

A multi-channel bot that allows users to interface with the Enablon system through Voice (phone calls and voice assistants), SMS Text, and social media messaging services. Juno Privacy: An automated ability to anonymize personal identifiable information (PII) in Enablon for data privacy and GDPR compliance programs.

Enablon Hub: The Enablon Hub streamlines integrations between Enablon and 3rd-party data from IoT, AI, Regulatory Content and other software systems. The Hub enables a marketplace of data connections that will enable the automation of risk, safety and sustainability solutions. Enablon demoed the Hub with its OSIsoft PI System IoT integration. Hub features include:

Industry 4.0 API gateway with a single-entry point for all Enablon and third-party applications;

The ability to map data from other systems to the Enablon platform for more accurate and efficient data integrations; and

New integration monitoring, troubleshooting & analytics capabilities.

Enablon announced the launch of customer Beta programs for the new innovations, as well as the availability of many product updates in the September 2019 platform release.

