Enact Rate Quotes Now Available in Blend

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries announced today that they have integrated with Blend, a leading provider of digital banking and mortgage solutions.

Through Blend’s digital mortgage platform, lenders can quickly and easily access rate quotes for private mortgage insurance (PMI). This ability to order PMI rate quotes without leaving the Blend platform creates a seamless and more efficient experience for the lender, as they are working directly through technology they already know and use.

“Enact is committed to providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers, and integrations with technology platforms are an integral component of that,” said Neenu Kainth, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Enact, “Each of our customers has different technological needs, and partnering with companies like Blend allows us to support our customers in the environments that work best for them.”

”We look forward to creating more seamless PMI rate-quoting experiences for mortgage lenders to deliver consumers a superior borrower experience,” said Erik Wrobel, head of product at Blend. “This integration partnership is another step in the direction of improving financial access and transparency to all consumers.”

Blend’s cloud banking platform is used by more than 300 clients, and processes more than $5 billion in loans each day.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders’ businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers— from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact (Enact) Sarah Wentz Sarah.Wentz@enactmi.com Media Contact (Blend) Gene Kim press@blend.com