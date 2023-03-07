Enact Rate Quotes Available Directly Through Polly

RALEIGH, N.C., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries announced today that they have integrated with Polly, a leading provider of innovative SaaS technology for the mortgage capital markets space. The integration was completed last year and continues to gain traction.

With Enact rate quotes now available via Polly’s cloud-native, high-performance product and pricing engine (PPE), lenders have quick access to the information they need to remain agile in today’s competitive market.

“Enact recognizes that our customers each have different processes and technological needs,” said Neenu Kainth, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Enact. “By integrating with key strategic partners such as Polly, we ensure we can meet our customers where they want to be and continue to provide a superior customer experience along the way.”

“We are proud to have established such a strong partnership with Enact,” explained Adam Carmel, Founder and CEO of Polly. “We share in our commitment to deliver a high-caliber experience to our customers and the industry as a whole, and I am confident that this integration will only continue to facilitate lenders’ success by equipping them with the right tools and advanced workflow automation to navigate an evolving market.”

Through this integration, Enact is supporting Polly in its mission to democratize pricing across the entire mortgage capital markets value chain. Together, the companies are dedicated to helping lenders of all sizes operate faster, smarter, and more profitably, while making Enact private mortgage insurance readily accessible.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders’ businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Polly

Polly is transforming the mortgage industry with its modern, data-driven capital markets ecosystem. Banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders trust Polly’s revolutionary Product and Pricing Engine (PPE), Loan Trading Exchange, and actionable data and analytics to automate and optimize the entire capital markets value chain, helping their secondary teams operate faster, smarter, and more profitably. Polly was founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of technology and mortgage experts and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Please visit www.polly.io to learn more.

