Second Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings Since IPO Underscores Enact’s Continued Strong Performance and Strong Capital Position

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact), a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) upgraded the long-term financial strength and issuer credit ratings for its flagship insurance subsidiary, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, to BBB+ from BBB. S&P also announced they raised the long-term issuer credit rating on Enact Holdings Inc. to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The outlook for the ratings is stable.

“These upgrades reflect S&P’s recognition of Enact’s enhanced market position and performance, and underscore how the continued execution of our cycle-tested strategy has further enhanced the strength of our balance sheet and financial flexibility,” said Rohit Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing to serve our lender partners across the U.S. and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Additional information regarding the rating changes can be found in the full reports issued by S&P this week.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders’ businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to use of the proceeds from the facilities, maturity dates and extension options, and ability to increase the facilities. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “could,” “should,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements, including the potential for future dividend payments which will be determined in consultation with the Board of Directors, and after considering economic and regulatory factors, current risks to the Company, and subsidiary performance. For a list of risks and uncertainties, please see the Company’s reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Investor Contact Daniel Kohl EnactIR@enactmi.com Media Contact Sarah Wentz Sarah.Wentz@enactmi.com