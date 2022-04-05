Enact to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call May 4th

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) (Enact) today announced it will issue its first quarter earnings release after the market closes on May 3, 2022. Enact will host a conference call to review first quarter 2022 financial results on May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).  

Enact’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company’s website, https://ir.enactmi.com/, at the time of their release to the public.

Enact’s conference call can be accessed via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Enact’s May 4th conference call is 833-730-3978 or 720-405-2123 (outside the U.S.); conference ID #6293684. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

The webcast also will be archived on the company’s website for one year.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders’ businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

From time to time, Enact releases important information via postings on its website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found at https://ir.enactmi.com/.

CONTACT: Investor Contact
Daniel Kohl
EnactIR@enactmi.com

Media Contact
Brittany Harris-Flowers
brittany.harris-flowers@enactmi.com 

