Joe Wang joins company after stints with Best Buy, ServicePower, Sears

Encompass Appoints Appliance Repair Industry Expert to Newly-Created Chief Strategist Role Joe Wang, Encompass Chief Strategy Officer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a division of Parts Town and leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced Joe Wang has been appointed to its first Chief Strategy Officer position.

In this role, Wang will be primarily responsible for maximizing Encompass’ overall customer experience and capitalizing on emerging technologies to help the company meet its aggressive growth objectives. For the past few consecutive years, Encompass has achieved record sales volume and is on pace to continue this trajectory in 2022. Beyond organic growth, Encompass is also integrating with Dayton Appliance Parts, which further highlighted the need for a new strategic leader.

“We could not have asked for a more seasoned, forward-thinking professional than Joe to serve on our executive team,” said Robert Coolidge, Encompass president and CEO and Parts Town divisional president. “I’ve known him for a long time and could not be more excited to have him on our team now filling a critical role.”

Wang has more than 25 years of experience in post-sales product support. Just prior to Encompass, he served as president of In-Home Services for Sears Home Services, the nation’s largest product repair service provider for major appliances and HVAC.

Wang also was chief customer and strategy officer for ServicePower, where he helped grow the field service software company to be the most widely adopted SaaS platform in the major appliances industry in North America and Europe. Previous to ServicePower, he helped turn around Best Buy’s Geek Squad Repair Services group and launched its secondary markets operations. At the start of his career, Wang worked at major Ford auto dealerships in Detroit and Northern California overseeing parts and service.

“This is an enormous opportunity to leverage my extensive background in process improvement, operational excellence and revenue growth for an organization with such limitless potential,” said Wang. “Even though Encompass has been in business since 1953, they have the energetic, innovative, proven leadership and vision of a startup.”

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

Encompass was acquired by Parts Town – the global market leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution – in 2022 to expand its residential parts division, along with Dayton Appliance Parts.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

