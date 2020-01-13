Encore Green Environmental Receives First-Ever Permit for Re-Purposing Produced Water for Ag and Conservation

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Landmark Action Opens Up Land Stewardship Opportunities

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Darlene Nash, owner and CEO of Encore Green Environmental (EGE), announced today that the company has received a permit to land-apply industrial by-product/produced water for agricultural and conservation use.

Newly appointed President of EGE Wyoming John Robitaille said, “We are grateful to the Department of Environmental Quality for their hard work with us to determine a safe and viable pathway to put this water to good use instead of throwing it away. Wyoming is taking leadership in environmentally friendly initiatives that work well for industry.”

The initial project is on private land near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming. EGE’s patent-pending Conservation By-Design™ program will start immediately with soil and agriculture evaluation to determine the appropriate water cleaning process.

“This is a game-changer,” said Marvin Nash, co-founder of EGE and now Special Advisor, “because this water can now steward our very arid lands.”

In addition to the appointment of Mr. Robitaille and a defined role for Mr. Nash, the company announced the promotion of Seth Frentheway to President of EGE Environmental Technologies Worldwide, where he will concentrate on all things digital, including blockchain integration, data mining, and other opportunities. Mr. Frentheway will open the Cheyenne office for EGE in the Wyoming Stock Growers Association building.

Jeff Holder continues as General Manager, overseeing business aspects and communication. The restructure fulfills the original goal which was for Mr. Nash to establish business opportunities and allow another executive to run things day to day.

“This new structure takes advantage of the talents of our staff,” said Darlene Nash. “John has a wealth of experience in energy and in agriculture. He’s the ideal person to oversee our Wyoming operation. Seth has opened up many digital opportunities. His experience and skill set take advantage of the ways technology increasingly touches all aspects of the business.”

Encore Green Environmental is the world’s first agricultural midstream company with a digital mindset to create total ecological solutions for the oil industry, the agriculturists, and conservationists. Using their patent-pending method of Conservation By-Design™, industrial produced/by-product water is cleaned to match the surrounding soil’s needs and applied to the land inside regulator parameters to meet agricultural and conservation goal.

For more information, contact:
Jeff Holder
818.470.0285
Website: www.EncoreGreenEnvironmental.com

