NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Endeavor Group holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Silver Lake.

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake in a $13 billion cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares it does not already own, other than rolled interests. Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Endeavor’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Endeavor’s stockholders.

