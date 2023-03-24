Community Business Bank Expands its Reach in San Diego County with New Office in La Mesa

Grand Opening Flyer Endeavor Bank opens its third location in La Mesa at 9400 Grossmont Summit Drive

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endeavor Bancorp, (OTCQX: EDVR) the holding company for Endeavor Bank is growing, announcing the opening of a new Endeavor Bank location at 9400 Grossmont Summit Drive in La Mesa, California. We welcome you to attend the Grand Opening of our East County regional office for food, fun, and celebration on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

RSVP here: https://bit.ly/3mXIkco

“Endeavor Bank is excited to expand our community presence by bringing our consultative model of business banking to East County cities, including La Mesa, El Cajon, Lemon Grove and Santee, as well as nearby unincorporated areas,” said President Steve Sefton. “Now, more businesses in East County will benefit from working with banking professionals who consistently provide solutions to our clients.”

The new office will be run by Senior Vice President, Odie Goward, who will oversee a team to develop business in East County. Goward brings more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry as well as deep involvement in the East County community. In addition to her experience in executive roles for several other local banks, Goward was recognized as one of San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Leadership in 2014 and named El Cajon Citizen of the Year in 2011.

“Endeavor Bank’s hands-on approach to helping our clients is a big part of what drew me to Endeavor,” said Goward. “I’m glad more businesses in my beloved East County will benefit from working with banking professionals who consistently raise the bar on services we provide our clients.”

“The business community at large has responded well to our consultative style of business banking. We opened our existing downtown San Diego and Carlsbad locations in 2018, our founding year, and now we are expanding further,” said CEO Dan Yates. “We show up for our clients for in-person business consultations. Having one more office to support them will enable us to serve East County business owners at the high level they deserve.”

About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad and La Mesa. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. On December 7, 2022, Endeavor Bancorp began trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “EDVR.” Visit www.bankendeavor.com for more information.

EDVR Shareholders

With many of our shareholders transferring their EDVR shares to their brokerage companies, along with ongoing trading taking place, the Bank may not have the most current shareholder contact information. If you are an EDVR shareholder and would like to receive information via a more timely method, please complete the Shareholder Communication Preference Form on our website: https://www.bankendeavor.com/investor-relations so we can keep you updated on EDVR news, and invite you to various shareholder networking events throughout the year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s directors and executive officers (collectively, “Management”), as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s Management. All statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Company for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to the Company or the Company’s Management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations (“cautionary statements”) are loan losses, rapid and unanticipated deposit withdrawals, unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks generally, changes in interest rates, loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the Company, the secure and effective implementation of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, changes in real estate values, the Company’s implementation of its business plans and management of growth, loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) 230.5185

Dan Yates, CEO

dyates@bankendeavor.com

(858) 230.4243

Steve Sefton, President

ssefton@bankendeavor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/052859b6-4671-41d7-a186-a4965479bbf6