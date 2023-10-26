Dental tourism and oral hygiene awareness will drive demand for endodontic files. Innovation and technological advancements are expected to fuel endodontic file sales.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The market for endodontic files was worth US$ 22.5 million in 2022. A 6.1% CAGR is expected from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 40.7 million by 2032 . The demand for dental care may be influenced by changing patient preferences and expectations. Patients seeking easier, more comfortable, and faster treatment may adopt specific endodontic techniques and tools.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 3.5 billion people suffered from oral diseases by March 2022. As dental caries prevalence increases, endodontic files will become more in demand. Infrastructural improvements and a better reimbursement environment are likely to support the market expansion during the projection period.

Dental problems are more prevalent in older individuals, adding to their demand for specialized instruments. Various economic factors can influence the ability of individuals to afford dental treatment, including income levels and employment rates. A wide range of factors can influence the demand for endodontic services, including the availability and extent of dental insurance coverage. By increasing coverage, a greater number of people can access and afford treatments, resulting in a greater demand for these services.

Key Findings of Market Report

A manual endodontic file is expected to dominate the market for endodontic files.

By 2032, endodontic files in the United States are expected to reach a market valuation of US$13.6 million .

. A 6.6% CAGR is projected for endodontic files in the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2032.

CAGR is projected for endodontic files in the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2032. Over the forecast period, Japan’s market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 million .

. Increasing demand for technologically advanced materials will drive NiTi material growth at the quickest rate.

Market Trends for Endodontic Files

A number of advancements in root canal procedures are expected to grow demand for endodontic files in the market. Increasing demand for digital radiography and surgical microscopes is driving the market for endodontic files. Dental care has become more widely known due to the growing public awareness of its importance. The importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums has become more apparent in recent years compared to the past.

Increasing demand for ultrasonic debonding units, as well as electronic apex locators, is expected to rise. Technological developments and endodontic instrument upgrades have resulted in improved rotary equipment, reducing errors in the treatment process. Population growth and demographic changes play a crucial role in predicting endodontic file demand. Growing populations and aging demographics will increase the number of potential endodontic patients.

Nickel-titanium files have demonstrated significant improvements in cleaning and shaping endodontic operations compared to stainless steel files. Treatments can be more efficient and less painful with the use of innovative tools, equipment, and techniques in endodontics. The use of endodontic files may increase as more dentists and patients adopt these technologies.

Global Market for Endodontic Files Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to experience an increase in endodontic file demand in the market. Increasing healthcare expenditures and rising public awareness of dental care are expected to drive endodontic file demand. A rise in dental tourism and an increase in disposable income are expected to increase demand. A number of investments have been made in this field as a result of research and development activities designed to expand the market.

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market and has emerged as the largest region. A growing number of root canals and continuous improvements in files are expected to drive the market. Dental care awareness levels are rising in the region, which is driving market growth. A study conducted by the American Association of Endodontists found that the United States performed around 15 million root canals each year.

Global Endodontic Files: Key Players

Manufacturers of endodontic files offer their customers the latest technology. Globally, a few manufacturers hold a majority of the market share. Researchers and developers play a critical role in increasing market shares for key players.

As a means of remaining competitive, these companies develop several new items and expand their businesses. Key market players in the endodontic files domain include:

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein

Ultradent Products

FKG Dentaire

Ivoclar Vivadent

Coltene; Micro-Mega

Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

Gene By Gene, Ltd.

23andMe, Inc.

Color Genomics, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Quest Diagnostics

Aeromedevac

Air Methods

ALPHASTAR

Babcock Scandinavian

AirAmbulance

Key Developments in the Global Endodontic Files

In May 2023, J. MORITA USA, the world’s leading endodontic company, launched Tri Auto ZX2+, an improved endodontic handpiece with an integrated apex locator. Cordless units now support reciprocating files, and the new generation of Optimum Glide Path 2 (OGP2) mode makes them even safer.

In August 2023, Komet, an industry leader in dental instruments, introduced three cutting-edge endodontic instruments: The EndoTracer as well as the EndoTracer Kit 4670, and the PathGlider. As essential tools to the toolkit of every dentist, these exceptional tools enhance efficiency, precision, and patient outcomes.

Global Endodontic Files Market: Segmentation

By Type

Manual

Rotary

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

By Material Type

Stainless Steel

Nickel-titanium

Post-acute

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By End-use

Hospitals & OPDs

Dental Clinics

Other End-use

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

