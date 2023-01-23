Endodontics industry is anticipated to register 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to increasing prevalence of dental disease globally

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The endodontics market value is set to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising geriatric population is a major factor contributing to the growth of the endodontic market. Due to medical and technological advances around the world, the population of people over the age of 65 is growing at an unprecedented rate. Elderly people are more susceptible to several diseases, including dental caries and gum diseases owing to their weakened immune system. Dental caries is one of the most significant health problems faced by older adults. Moreover, rapid rise in the geriatric population coupled with increasing prevalence of dental diseases will spur the demand for endodontic treatment.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5056





Increased preference for consumables in treatments to drive the demand for endodontics

Endodontics market revenue from the consumables segment was valued at over USD 687.5 million in 2022. The endodontic files sub-segment dominated the market throughout the forecast period. The strong growth can be traced to the rising use of reciprocating files and nickel-titanium rotary over conventional stainless-steel hand file systems. This has significantly improved the shaping and cleaning stages of an endodontic procedure, leading to enhanced canal preparation, thereby fostering the market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 207 market data tables & 11 figures & charts from the report, “Endodontics Market Size, By Product Type (Consumables {Endodontic Files, Obturation Materials, Solutions & Lubricants}, Instruments {Apex Locater, Motor, Scaler, Machine Assisted Obturation System}), By End-use (Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/endodontics-market

Dental clinics to record significant footfall for affordable treatments in endodontics

Dental clinics held more than 64.5% of the global endodontics market share in 2022, owing to the increasing number of clinics across the world and patient preference towards these institutions. They offer various packages that make treatment affordable for patients. With the inclusion of advanced tools integrated with AI, it is estimated that dental clinics would retain their position as primary dental care centers over the upcoming years. Features such as cost-effective solutions and shorter-wait times are likely to boost their demand. Thus, rising patient preference for dental care in dental clinics will spur the market growth.

Rising awareness of dental care to drive North America industry forecast

North America endodontics market held a revenue of USD 552.5 million in 2022, thanks to growing awareness of dental hygiene and an increase in disposable incomes in this region. Several initiatives by the government to boost oral hygiene are favoring the market growth. The aim of the initiative was to bring together thousands of healthcare providers, dedicated professionals, and educators for promoting the benefits of good oral health and hygiene to caregivers, children, teachers, and many others.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5056?gmpaycod=sugmp

Competitive landscape of endodontics market

Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, COLTENE Group, MANI, Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., Brasseler USA, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodent Holding, FKG Dentaire SA, and DiaDent form the competitive sphere of the market.

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/