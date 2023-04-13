Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV), a commercial stage developer of non-invasive medical devices, is pleased to announce its partnership with David Irving, former NFL (National Football League) defensive lineman, as brand ambassador for SofPulse®, a non-opioid pain and inflammation relief technology.

Irving will share his experiences and results using SofPulse® for the management of his pain and inflammation. In studies, SofPulse® continues to show consistent benefits for patients suffering from chronic pain and joint injuries, including traumatic brain injuries (TBI), caused by sports-related injuries, falls, vehicle accidents, assaults and blasts.

Irving will provide peer-to-peer and direct reviews on SofPulse® Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field (PEMF) therapy, which has shown positive results in studies reducing pain and swelling, improving circulation and promoting cell repair. The technology is rapidly gaining acceptance among athletes and patients as a safe and effective treatment to help recover from injuries.

Forced to Retire Early Due to Injuries and Post-Concussion Syndrome

As an undrafted free agent, David Irving entered the NFL in 2015 as a defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Dallas Cowboys for the 2015 season, where he became a key rotational player specializing in rushing the passer for four years. However, injuries and concussion-related issues ultimately cut short his promising career. After a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, Irving was forced to retire from the NFL in 2021 due to ongoing health issues, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), chronic pain and Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS) caused from multiple concussions.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Irving revealed that he had suffered an estimated 25 concussions by the age of 26, leading to unresolved concussion symptoms and a traumatic brain injury (TBI). Despite Irving’s impressive career stats of 12.5 sacks, 60 solo tackles, 5 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery; the physical toll of playing as a defensive tackle in the NFL ultimately forced him to retire early.

“I’m very excited to join the SofPulse® team. With my history of PCS and many injuries from a lifetime playing sports at the highest level finding a non-pharma solution for pain and inflammation is amazing and I’m excited to share the result with everyone as well as other pro athletes,” Irving commented.

The story of David Irving highlights the ongoing concern over the safety of NFL players, particularly in relation to head injuries and their long-term effects. While the league has made strides in recent years to improve player safety, more work still needs to be done to ensure the long-term health and well-being of NFL players.

Ira Weisberg, President of the Medical Division of Endonovo said: “With the increasing concern over the long-term effects of TBI and CTE, our SofPulse® device may offer hope for athletes, like Irving, who have suffered multiple head traumas and are at risk of developing more serious disorders like CTE. We believe that, with the help from Irving and other brand ambassadors, SofPulse® will enable patients suffering with TBI, CTE and other similar disorders will be able to safely return to their normal activities faster. Endonovo’s innovative technology is poised to make a significant impact in the healthcare market today.”

His story emphasizes the necessity for continued research and advancements in Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS). Endonovo aims to advance the use of PEMF therapy for PCS and TBI treatment and prevention through future medical studies.

PEMF Benefits for Athletes

Endonovo’s PEMF therapy is rapidly gaining acceptance among athletes and patients as a safe and effective treatment to speed up recovery from injuries and reduce inflammation. SofPulse® PEMF pain and inflammation reduction treatments are also being utilized by athletes to reduce the risk of injury during strenuous training and competition.

Many professional athletes — including Olympic and World Ranked surfer Carlos Munoz and other well-known athletes have endorsed the use of PEMF therapy to improve their health, enhancing their performance and helping them recover more quickly and gain a competitive edge.

SofPulse® PEMF devices have shown to be an effective solution for athletes and patients who are seeking a non-invasive treatment for pain and inflammation management while speeding up recovery from injuries. Endonovo’s PEMF technology provides a unique alternative to opioid-based painkillers and other NASAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs), which have been responsible for a rising epidemic of addiction and abuse. With more athletes and sports teams adopting PEMF therapy, like David Irving, the future looks promising for this innovative approach for injury treatments and recovery.

Additionally, SofPulse® treatments have been shown in studies to improve blood flow, increase cellular repair, and reduce inflammation, ultimately leading to improved function and decreased pain. Endonovo’s partnership with former NFL defensive tackle, David Irving, will allow him to treat his joint injuries, chronic pain, Post-Concussion Syndrome and TBI symptoms through a use of SofPulse® PEMF devices. Through further research, Endonovo hopes to continue to advance the use of PEMF therapy for TBI treatment and prevention.

Endonovo Future PEMF TBI Research

Endonovo in 2020, was granted a patent for its PEMF technology to treat Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The patent, U.S. Patent for Application No. 15/549,748, covers the method and apparatus for electromagnetic treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-concussion syndrome (PCS), ischemic stroke and other cognitive inflammatory issues. These CNS conditions are currently being considered for research and development and clinical studies to meet the unmet medical need for treatment of CNS issues in the healthcare market.

Endonovo has plans to restart a 2016 Harvard study with a major university titled: “A Novel Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy for Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS)” to use PEMF therapy to treat and resolve TBI symptoms in patients. The study hypothesized that PEMF treatments would reduce PCS symptomatology by promoting resolution of underlying neuropathologies, including unresolved neuroinflammation and hypometabolism. In restarting the PCS study, Endonovo looks to gain FDA clearance for treatment of CNS disorders including MS, TBI, PCS, Alzheimer’s and ischemic stroke.

The SofPulse® device in studies has been shown to improve blood flow, increase cellular repair and reduce inflammation in the brain, potentially providing relief for individuals experiencing symptoms of TBI and PCS.

Endonovo’s PEMF technology has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry by meeting an unmet clinical need for treating various CNS disorders including; MS, PCS, TBI, and other cognitive disorders like Alzheimer’s and ischemic stroke. NFL players like Irving, who experience multiple head trauma and TBI are susceptible to a more serious disorder called Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Ultimately, the continued exploration of PEMF therapy and its potential role in CNS related brain and cognitive issues for TBI treatment and prevention underscores the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and sustained investment in cutting-edge medical research.

Expansion of Patents to Gain FDA Clearance

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. is currently in the process of expanding its patented PEMF technology to gain FDA clearance for the treatment of a variety of other pain and inflammation-related disorders. This move is highly anticipated by both shareholders and medical professionals who see significant revenue and growth opportunities in the U.S. pain management industry, which biospace.com estimates to be worth over $40.25 billion by 2030.

As the public and medical industry continue to seek safer and more effective drug-free therapy options, SofPulse® PEMF technology offers a non-invasive solution for pain management and is research-proven and universally applicable to treat and reduce inflammatory conditions.

The continued development of Endonovo’s patents through R&D for additional uses of PEMF technology highlights the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for patients suffering from pain and inflammation-related disorders.

With additional FDA clearance, Endonovo should be able to globally further impact the pain management market.

