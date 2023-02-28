Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV), a medical device company specializing in pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology, announced today it will hold a question and answer session for shareholders on March 9, 2023 at 4:30pm EST with Ira Weisberg, President of Endonovo’s Medical Division.

The meeting and dialogue with shareholders will be virtual and accessible through the following ZOOM link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86916857785?pwd=VG5RRjlDSjJ0eTg3TFRpejFuN1M2Zz09.

Weisberg will present detailed current and future Company plans, including updates on new products and marketing initiatives, especially focused on its proprietary SofPulse® PEMF technology medical devices, that are opioid-free and FDA cleared to reduce post-surgical pain and edema. SofPulse® devices have shown significant clinical results and ongoing benefits in accelerating healing and recovery in a range of medical applications, including orthopedics, sports medicine, general surgery, plastic surgery, pain management and wound care.

Many Questions Have Already Been Submitted Relating to:

Specifics on the SofPulse ® path for greater growth and innovation;

path for greater growth and innovation; How Weisberg’s 25 years of experienced leadership and contacts in the medical device field bear on the future expansion of SofPulse ® PEMF technology;

PEMF technology; Update on how the market evaluation is being conducted by Ocean Tomo;

Progress on the planned spin-off of SofPulse ® technology from Endonovo into the newly- formed SofPulse Inc.;

technology from Endonovo into the newly- formed SofPulse Inc.; Future plans for SofPulse Health™, its telehealth initiative as well as international and veterans market expansions.

In making the announcement, Weisberg said: “I am honored to join Endonovo as President of the Medical Device Division. The Company’s PEMF technology has the potential to revolutionize the medical industry, and I am excited to lead the charge in bringing this technology to more patients and healthcare providers. I look forward to virtually meeting our shareholders and answering their questions regarding our current expansion and how we plan to make SofPulse® technology more available to consumers in the future.”

Ongoing Business Expansion

Expansion initiatives created through Weisberg’s ongoing ‘Go to Market” campaign include:

New international contracts and developing market opportunities;

Contracts to significantly expand access to the U.S. Veterans Association and Department of Defense medical markets;

Development of telehealth platform for the distribution of category 2 prescription medical devices and direct-to-consumer category 1 non-prescription medical devices for both;

Development of future PEMF products to be released for the Over-the-Counter consumer market that will help bring the benefits of PEMF therapy to a global audience.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into two divisions: Legacy – a commercial-stage developer primarily of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

