Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) (“Endonovo” or the “Company”), today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

  • Total Revenue was $44,631, a decrease of 28% compared to the same period last year
  • Gross Profit was $33,331, a 1% increase compared to the same period last year
  • Loss from Operations was $601,826, a 38% improvement compared to the same period last year
  • Net loss was $1.6 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the same period last year.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

  • Total Revenue was $114,316, an increase of 6% compared to the same period last year
  • Gross Profit was $96,756, a 37% increase compared to the same period last year
  • Loss from Operations was $1.2 million, a 39% improvement compared to the same period last year
  • Net profit was $2.7 million, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million for the same period last year.

Alan Collier, Endonovo’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The COVID-19 pandemic impacted our operations throughout the second quarter. Putting aside the impact of the pandemic, we did increase gross profit margins, which we believe demonstrates market acceptance of SofPulse® and illustrates our strategy implemented in 2019 has a unique opportunity for growth and market acceptance. Many of our customers, including hospitals, had suspended or were forced to limit certain medical procedures and operations due to the pandemic.”

“As we enter the second half of the year, we are focused on expanding our sales channels and we continue to discuss and consider unique partnerships that can elevate SofPulse® as the leading medical device standard in post-operative care,” concluded Mr. Collier.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals therapeutic devices. The Company’s current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company’s non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company’s current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company’s non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Mr. Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461
[email protected]
www.endonovo.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.