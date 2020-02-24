Endonovo Therapeutics Introduces Support of SofPulse® With A New Ancillary Multi-Use Patient Brace From Protex

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) (“Endonovo” or the “Company”) today announced the production and introduction of an ancillary multi-use patient brace designed to support all applications and uses of their PEMF SofPulse® units. The new brace for SofPulse® was designed and developed through brace manufacturer Protex Supports and Manufacturing who enjoys worldwide distribution of their braces and supports.

Endonovo Therapeutics new multi-use brace allows site-specific application and promotes ease of use for patients and medical professionals when using the SofPulse® device. CEO Alan Collier stated, “As we continue our US market rollout of SofPulse® we have been engaged in constant dialogue with medical professionals regarding how to improve the benefits patients receive when using SofPulse®. From that dialog, we learned patients and medical practitioners were looking for a specialized brace allowing them to improve the ease of use and application of the SofPulse® device.” Endonovo Therapeutics in adding an ancillary brace to support and improve ease of use and application, reapplication and site-specific uses of SofPulse® is helping speed up patient’s surgical recovery in the hospital or when they get home after their surgical procedures.”

Endonovo CMO Dr. Nev Zubcevik adds, “SofPulse® is FDA-cleared for reducing the pain and edema after surgery and delivers these benefits for at least 8 days after surgery. Developing better, easier and more efficient ways for patients and medical professionals to ensure SofPulse® use and reapplication during and after hospital release is an important part of improving the surgical recovery process. Developing secure ways for patients to receive SofPulse® benefits after surgical procedures will help with making the SofPulse® standard of care for different surgical procedures.” Dr Zubcevik continues, “The SofPulse® has proven track record in reducing the need and amount of opioids prescribed after surgical procedures both in placebo controlled clinical trials as well as in clinical practice. The new multi-use brace designed specifically for the SofPulse® will help patients with ease of use and improve delivery of drug-free, opioid reduction benefits for patients postoperatively.”

The specialized Protex brace and hook has been developed and designed by Endonovo Therapeutics and White L.H. Inc.. Product availability is scheduled for the end of March or early April.

About Endonovo Therapeutics Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company’s current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company’s noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema and has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company’s current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company’s noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

