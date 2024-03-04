US Army Medical Research and Development Command Vendor Day

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SofPulse Inc. — a subsidiary of Endonovo (OTC PINK: ENDV) and a proposed spin-off company — announced today the participation of its SofPulse® Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field (PEMF) FDA-cleared medical device in the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) May 2024 Vendor Day.

The USAMRDC is the Army’s medical materiel developer, responsible for medical research, development and acquisition. The command unit has a key role in identifying innovative pain management solutions for Veterans Administration (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD) patients and uses.

SofPulse®, along with its VA reseller, Academy Medical Inc., is planning to showcase SofPulse® and its non-evasive, drug-free pain management solution to the VA and military attendees. The Company will prepare videos, posters and printed materials to educate and demonstrate pain and inflammation reduction benefits of SofPulse® to attendees during the event.

Current SofPulse® Use and Plan for Growth in VA/DoD

Since 2019, SofPulse® has been used regularly by surgeons at the Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston to manage pain and edema following various cardiothoracic procedures. An investigator-initiated study, authored by Dr. Samir Awad, Professor of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, entitled “The Impact of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (SofPulse®) on Postoperative Pain in Patients Undergoing Cardiothoracic Surgery” was accepted for oral presentation at the 44th Annual meeting of the Association of VA Surgeons in 2020. The results of the study demonstrate that the use of SofPulse® significantly decreased postoperative pain Visual Analog Scale (VAS) by 50%, decreased postoperative opioid requirements (morphine equivalent dose) by 70% and resulted in a significant decrease in Length of Stay at the hospital by a median of two days.

Ira Weisberg, President of SofPulse, Inc., said of the event: “Our goals are to increase distribution of SofPulse® throughout the entire VA/DoD health care system. This will allow our wounded warriors and veterans who served our country to recover with less pain and get back to their lives faster. We feel it is an honor that SofPulse® can embrace and be proud to be making a difference in the lives of our national heroes.”

SofPulse® Expands VA Marketing Efforts

As SofPulse® prepares for wider integration into the VA and DoD medical systems, SofPulse Inc. is planning to attend multiple VA-related pain management and surgical conventions and symposiums during 2024. In addition to being featured at the USAMRDC Vendor Day, the Company is planning to attend the 2024 Association of VA Surgeons (AMSUS) Society of Federal Health Professionals, Operational Medicine Symposium (OpMed) & Technology Showcase, Traumatic Brain Injury Conference, Military Surgical Symposium and the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) conferences.

Academy Medical Partnership Provides SofPulse® Path to Expand VA & DoD Use

Currently, SofPulse® devices are listed on both the prestigious Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and the Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) by our distribution partner, Academy Medical Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) government reseller. SofPulse® featured by Academy Medical at USAMRDC Vendor Day, offers extended exposure for the opportunity to present and demonstrate its innovative pain management solutions to multiple organizations at one time.

Weisberg, emphasized: “Our relationship with Academy Medical allows SofPulse® access to all VA and DoD medical centers nationwide to work with surgeons and staff to expand use. We are currently in several high-level discussions with various VA and DoD medical centers to initiate the use of SofPulse® at these centers. SofPulse® is being seen as a viable non-pharmacological pain management alternative for patients with both addictions to opioids and those susceptible to opioid abuse or opioid allergies. The expansion of the use of SofPulse® throughout the veterans and military healthcare systems is a top priority for our Company moving forward and can enable us to build continued market growth.”

VA Opioid Safety Initiative is Focused to Improve Pain Care Quality and Safety For Veterans

SofPulse, Inc., is committed to supporting the VA in its mission to provide high-quality, drug-free patient-centered care to veterans. The VA’s efforts to improve pain care quality and safety, such as the Stepped Care Model and the Opioid Safety Initiative, are central to the integration of SofPulse®, which offers a non-opioid pain management solution that complements existing strategies.

VA.GOV states: “The VA is committed to finding ways to manage pain in veterans while limiting the risks of long-term opioid therapy.”

In May 2022, the VA/DoD released their Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Use of Opioids in the Management of Chronic Pain to all VA Hospitals, Medical Centers, and medical providers. The report recommends medical providers assess both acute surgical and chronic pain experienced by patients regularly to discontinue or combine opioid pain management with non-opioid modalities such as devices and other drug-free options. Integrating SofPulse® into its post-operative pain management protocols, the VA can improve the quality of care and enhance the well-being of veterans nationwide.

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics is currently structured into three divisions- Legacy – a commercial stage developer primarily of medical and non-medical PEMF devices and products; and its Build Up Strategy – acquiring complementary new technology industries; and its Telehealth – focused on bringing Telehealth solutions to the commercial and medical markets. In 2023, Endonovo announced the sale of their medical division and related IP for $50 Million or higher, through an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) to SofPulse Inc.. SofPulse Inc., a current subsidiary of Endonovo and a proposed spin-off company through the APA, plans to coordinate the use of SofPulse® and continue to commercialize innovative medical devices globally.

