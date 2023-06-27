The growing use of reusable endoscopes, which must be thoroughly cleaned and treated, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the endoscope washer disinfector industry globally. Endoscopes that can be used repeatedly are favored over disposable ones because they are more expensive. Endoscope washer disinfectors are necessary to make reusable endoscopes suitable for reuse.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – In 2021, the market for endoscope washer disinfectors was estimated to be worth US$ 413.3 million. From 2022 to 2031, the worldwide market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9%. By the end of 2031, the endoscope washer disinfector market is projected to reach a value of around US$ 809 million.

As a result of the increased use of endoscopes for disease diagnostics, the size of the worldwide marketplace for endoscope washer disinfectors is anticipated to develop quickly over the duration of the forecast. Endoscope decontamination and reconditioning aid in avoiding contagions and incorrect diagnoses. Early identification of colonization and the development of biofilm inside the endoscope can be achieved by the cleaning procedure and microbiological monitoring. This can stop an infection from spreading from one person to another.

Endoscopes are constructed in a way that dictates that they must be disinfected in a manner that does not necessitate the use of high temperatures. As an outcome, using an endoscopic cleaning and disinfection device is required during the decontamination phase. Endoscopes are progressively employed in minimally invasive procedures since they are less uncomfortable and have lesser post-surgery problems.

Further, patients recover faster. After being used, endoscopes get significantly polluted with secretions, blood, bacteria, and other potentially hazardous things. As an outcome, a disinfection cycle is essential to prevent patient cross-contamination. These are the specific elements that are likely to drive market development.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 413.3 Mn Estimated Value US$ 809 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2022 to 2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Size, End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

In 2021, Asia Pacific held around 29% of the worldwide market.

In regards to revenue, North America accounted for around 35% of the worldwide market in 2021.

In 2021, the single chamber category held the largest global endoscope washer disinfector market share (about 72%).

In 2021, the small category accounted for around 64% of the market.

In 2022, the global endoscope washer disinfector market was estimated to be worth US$ 441.8 million.

Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Growing awareness and competent professionals are anticipated to drive the global endoscope washer-disinfectants industry. The key market drivers are the rising incidence of infectious illnesses, cancer, and other ailments.

Additionally, the endoscope washer disinfectant market is fueled by an increasing prevalence of cancer, target-based treatments, and growing partnerships among research organizations, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical enterprises. These factors are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide endoscope washer disinfector industry has been categorized by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022.

The segment’s expansion can be attributed to an upsurge in the number of people visiting hospitals for medical evaluations and an expansion in the percentage of hospitals purchasing endoscope washer disinfectors owing to the requirement to reuse endoscopes.

Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: Regional Analysis

In 2021, North America held the largest share. This is caused by a surge in the number of medical professionals upgrading machinery including endoscope washer disinfectors to prevent infections and deliver superior medical care.

Because disposable single-use endoscopes are costly, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to expand at a higher rate due to increased government emphasis on the establishment of healthcare facilities and the rising adoption of endoscope washers and disinfectors.

In 2021, Europe had a higher share of the worldwide market than Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa combined. During the projection period, nevertheless, the market in Latin America is expected to grow quicker than that in the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global Endoscope Washer Disinfector market report:

Olympus Corporation,

Getinge AB,

Wassenburg Medical (HOYA GROUP),

STERIS,

ARC Group of Companies, Inc.,

BELIMED (Metall Zug AG),

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.,

Steelco S.p.A., Ecolab, and Hakerman AS.

Many corporations have made significant R&D investments, resulting in the rapid implementation of next-generation technology and the development of new products.

Steelco launched the EW 1 S MAXI, its most advanced automatic endoscope reprocessor, in September 2021. The new EW 1 S MAXI endoscope reprocessing device is a highly sophisticated gadget that allows the Online Charging System (OCS) to be automatically connected to the chamber without the need for human participation.

STERIS stated in January 2021 that it has inked a deal to buy Cantel Medical, a provider of infection prevention solutions and services mainly to endoscopy and dental clients.

Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: Key Segments

Product Type

Single Chamber

Multi-chamber

Size

Small

Large

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

