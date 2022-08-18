Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Emerging as Frontrunner with Over Half Revenue Share of Vascular Grafts, Finds Fact.MR

Increasing Expenditure by Government Organizations on Healthcare Infrastructure and Strategic Mergers of Significant In Emerging Economies Will Market Growth over the Years to Come

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vascular grafts market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion by 2026.

Vascular disorders are the cause of a substantial death rate worldwide, which has accelerated endovascular surgery advancements. Healthcare professionals are paying close attention to the development of long-term revascularization treatments that are efficient. In the market for vascular grafts, both synthetic and autologous grafts have become popular.

Additionally, increasing government standards to adopt high-quality patient care will encourage a big patient pool to seek treatment in hospitals, supporting industry growth. Market demand for vascular grafts will also be fueled by an increasing disease load and rising healthcare expenditures.

Market growth is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of renal failure, arterial hardening, and technological advancements in the creation of devices to treat peripheral artery disease.

Vascular grafts market growth is also being influenced by rising consumer awareness of cutting-edge medical facilities and the availability of several surgical treatments. A kidney transplant is used to replace a kidney in the treatment of renal failure. Vascular grafts are used in kidney transplantation to repair the renal vasculature.

Which End User Will Emerge as Key Market Contributor?

“Wide Availability of Advanced Treatments Makes Hospitals Most Attractive”

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are projected to represent a significant share of the global vascular grafts market during the assessment period. Vascular grafts are typically used at hospitals since these facilities are eligible for government funding to cover the high cost of the equipment and services needed during an operation.

Due to heart examinations are frequently conducted in hospitals, medical technology and healthcare corporations are prioritizing these facilities as their top distribution locations for vascular grafts.

The most popular option and ideal location for vascular access operations, from dialysis to cardiovascular, are hospitals. The demand for vascular grafts in hospitals will be fueled by a wide range of possible treatments and the use of innovative technology that reduces post-operative problems.

Key Segments Covered in the Vascular Grafts Industry Survey

By Treatment : Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Peripheral Vascular Repair Hemodialysis Access

By Raw Material : Polyester ePTFE Polyurethane Biosynthetic



By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Companies are engaged in researching tissue-engineered vascular grafts. With the primary objective of enhancing patient comfort, several market players have adopted various strategic activities such as alliances and the creation of innovative solutions. It is anticipated that this will maintain the industry dynamics and competitiveness.

For instance,

In 2021, Terumo Aortic obtained clearance for the Tero abdominal aortic stent grafts. Abdominal aortic aneurysms will benefit from the use of this Japanese equipment in treatment procedures.

Key players in the Vascular Grafts Market

Endologix Inc.

OrbusNeich

Cook Medical

Cryolife

Getinge Group

LeMaitre Vascular Inc

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Medical Corporation

Key Takeaways from Vascular Grafts Market Study

Sales of vascular grafts predicted to rise at CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2026.

Market in Japan anticipated to increase at CAGR of 5.5% over forecast period.

Peripheral vascular repair segment expected to rise at CAGR of 8.1%.

Market in Germany projected to increase at CAGR of 6.7% through 2026.

