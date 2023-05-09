Proliferation of Remote Working and Mobile Devices Drives the Endpoint Detection and Response Market

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Endpoint Detection and Response Market " Research Report: By Type, Applications, End-Users – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 18.30 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 22.03% during the assessment timeframe.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Overview:

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology provides security against cyber threats such as malware and ransomware. Businesses and organizations adopt the EDR tool to protect their endpoints from targeted attacks, thoroughly remediate systems, and roll back ransomware. EDR systems offer many benefits, such as the capacity to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in real-time and help analyze data to spot threat trends.

Additionally, EDR systems help automatically react to threats and neutralize them immediately. It can be utilized as a forensics tool to support an investigation, offering attractive growth potential. Furthermore, these systems can track events and processes, such as registry changes, logins, and network connections, enabling real-time visibility across endpoints.

The proliferation of the Internet has brought along the inevitable, severe impact of ransomware and other malicious attacks, and software breaches are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches and threats. As a result, organizations are trying to keep them abreast of the information on tools that offer effective remediation and include them as a critical component of their IT operations.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Key Players

The Endpoint Detection and Response Market leaders are

Digital Guardian (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

EMC Corporation (US)

McAfee (US)

Guidance Software, Inc. (US)

RSA Security (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

FireEye, Inc. (US)

Tripwire, Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Carbon Black, Inc. (US)

Cybereason Inc. (US)

CrowdStrike, Inc. (US)

Bromium Inc. (US)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 18.30 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rise in demand for the advanced endpoint especially with the increase in the number of mobile threats Key Market Drivers The increased adoption of data security measures associated with a large number of companies involved in research projects

Industry Trends



The wide uptake of endpoint detection and response solutions increases the market value. Augmenting demand for advanced endpoint security, especially with the increasing number of mobile threats, predominantly drives the market growth. Many businesses are adopting BYOD policies and heavily relying on mobile devices, electronic gadgets, and laptops for business communication. Therefore, integrated security solutions must be more effective for securing business facilities.

In such a scenario, the EDR system is getting not only accepted but is garnering huge popularity across the verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecom, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, government & public utilities, and healthcare, among others. On the other hand, factors such as constant improvisations, complexities, and technological incompetency are expected to restrict market growth.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segments

The endpoint detection and response market report is segmented into enforcement points, components, organizations, deployments, end-users, and regions. The enforcement point segment is sub-segmented into workstations, servers, mobile devices, point-of-sale terminals, and others.

The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions services {professional services (implementation, consulting services, training and education, support & maintenance), and managed services. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premise, on-cloud, and hybrid. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government & public utilities, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others. By regions, the endpoint detection and response market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and rest-of-the-world (RoW).

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Geographical Analysis

North America is the largest market for endpoint detection and response solutions globally. Due to technological developments, accessibility to products & services, and the emphasis on cost-cutting, the region is expected to retain its hegemony throughout the forecast period, marking the largest market share.

Extensive uptake of endpoint detection and response solutions by increasing the number of enterprises and rapidly advancing technologies are some of the predominant factors accounting for market growth. The US and Canada hold a significant share of the regional market, owing to the advanced techniques brought by the research & development efforts that increased investments.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific endpoint detection and response market is increasing rapidly, becoming one of the most lucrative markets globally. This is because of the augmenting demand for the comprehensive security approach to secure endpoints, network, and cloud deployments. Developing countries like India and China, backed by their huge and well-established electronics markets, propel the market growth in the region.

In Europe, substantial growth is expected in the endpoint detection and response market because of the increase in investments on account of government initiatives and the countries such as Germany, France, and the UK leading the market growth in the region. The market is increasing due to the rising technological enhancements and the growing adoption of endpoint detection and response solutions for security measures for network and cloud deployments.

Endpoint Detection and Response Market Competitive Landscape

Characterized by the number of small & large players forming a competitive landscape, the endpoint detection and response market demonstrates fierce competition. While aiming to maintain their market position, these players strive to gain a competitive advantage by incorporating acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch. To achieve their goals, they invest substantially in R&D to develop a technology with unrivaled design and features compared to their competition.

For instance, on April 25, 2023, Lookout Inc. launched new mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) offering, Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security, for managed security service providers (MSSPs). Using Lookout’s Mobile EDR, MSSPs can help organizations close the mobile security gap and reduce the data breach risk occurred due to mobile phishing, ransomware, and device & app vulnerabilities.

