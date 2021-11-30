Breaking News
Enduring Hearts Donates Funds to Pediatric Heart Transplant Research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enduring Hearts is proud to announce its new board member, Greg McClaire, to the Enduring Hearts team to head the expansion of its diversified heart families and build-out of its sports programs. McClaire has a background in sports science and plans to bring in sports programs that will keep people engaged. “I love the work that Carolyn is doing at Enduring Hearts,” said McClaire. “I look forward to bring awareness of the work that they fund in order to make pediatric heart transplants patients live longer, healthier lives.”

Enduring Hearts recently funded researcher Dr. Palak Shah who has received the James T. Willerson Award. This award is presented by the American Heart Association for the Top Clinical Research paper. Enduring Hearts funds research to increase longevity and improve the quality of life for children with a new heart. “We are grateful to Dr. Palak Shah for his research in Cell-Free DNA Heart Allograft Acute Rejection,” stated Carolyn Salvador, CEO, Enduring Hearts. “We look forward to the continued research and work that Dr. Shah will do to expand the life of heart transplant patients. https://bit.ly/3c5pAiq

National Giving Tuesday kicks off the season of giving on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and Enduring Hearts is asking supporters to donate to its research. www.donateheart.org

Enduring Hearts launched its Huggable Pillows program and children at transplant centers across the U.S. will receive one to help with providing relief from physical pain and provide emotional support. Enduring Hearts has partnered with Paragonix to help bring this program out to families. 

ABOUT ENDURING HEARTS

Enduring Hearts is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative research aimed at improving the lives of children living with transplanted hearts. https://enduringhearts.org

Media Requests: MJ Pedone — Indra Public Relations — MJ@indrapr.com

Follow Enduring Hearts:

https://www.facebook.com/enduringheartsorg

https://www.instagram.com/enduringhearts/

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

