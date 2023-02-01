COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCOM, the leader in outcome-driven technology solutions for the public sector, today announced that it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage . The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“Our employees support government agencies and higher education institutions across the country to improve population wellbeing, foster a thriving economy and create safer, more equitable communities,” said Kamal Bherwani, CEO, GCOM. “We’re a diverse team of former public servants, mission-oriented technologists, and industry thought leaders, and this award further validates the meaningful, transformative work we do and the culture we’ve built over nearly two decades.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About GCOM

GCOM delivers outcome-driven technology solutions to state and local government that improve population wellbeing, create safer and more equitable communities, and foster a thriving economy. GCOM’s SaaS solutions, coupled with its IT and data analytics services, help governments to provide real-world program impact for residents. Spanning health and human services, public safety, and economic development, GCOM’s solutions include several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management, self-sovereign identity, community health analytics, and more.

