SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a pioneer in scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced new partnerships with Annukin, Ecobyte, and Peak Technologies to help accelerate adoption of the company’s solutions worldwide. Energous wireless power transmitters transfer electrical power over-the-air to energize IoT-enabled devices for asset and inventory tracking and management—without the need for batteries, wires, or cables.

As more companies consider Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications to better manage their supply chains, they are faced with a significant challenge: how to efficiently and effectively power the small form factor devices needed to track critical asset and inventory data (e.g., location, temperature, humidity, etc.). Energous wireless power transmitters transfer electrical power over-the-air, delivering an easy-to-deploy and easy-to-maintain wireless power network for IoT applications that charges multiple, battery-free devices at any distance, at the same time.

“Annukin, Ecobyte, and Peak Technologies joining the Energous partner ecosystem represents a significant step forward in our ability to provide global solutions that address the growing need for cost effective, reliable, and consistent power for internet-connected devices and IoT applications in supply chain, retail, and healthcare settings,” said Mallorie Burak, Interim Principal Executive Officer and CFO of Energous. “Joining forces with experienced partners accelerates access to the Energous solutions that provide the fundamental building block – wireless power – to customers looking to optimize and build the warehouses of tomorrow and energize a new generation of battery-free IoT-enabled devices, from retail sensors and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more.”

Annukin is an IT services and consulting partner in Latin America that specializes in IoT and smart spaces. The company recently completed a successful Proof of Concept for Energous with a Mexico-based retailer, building an Energous-powered asset tracking and management system that improved asset tracking coverage by more than 92%.

Ecobyte develops, hosts, and supports IT systems for the world of returnable packaging. The company focuses on the tracking of multi-use packaging assets in the retail, food, and manufacturing industries, developing solutions for supply chain visibility within companies or over a complete logistics chain. As an Energous System Integration Partner, Ecobyte will offer a complete end-to-end asset tracking solution to meet the growing demand for better supply chain visibility in Europe.

Peak Technologies is one of the industry’s largest providers of end-to-end technology solutions that modernize factories, optimize warehouses, and revolutionize retail experiences. The company provides consultancy on business processes, hardware, software and turn-key solutions for equipment repair, life cycle support, technology, vertical/application and business services. As an Energous System Integration Partner and Value-Added Reseller (VAR), Peak Technologies will offer a complete asset tracking solution for their customers in North America and Europe.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company’s wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management—from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers, to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit http://www.energous.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and statements about our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Julie Seymour

Energous

[email protected]