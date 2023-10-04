Demand for portable dishwashers has surged significantly as consumers increasingly prioritize energy and time-saving home appliances. In today’s fast-paced world, where individuals lead busy lives, the desire for automation and convenience has become paramount.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The portable dishwasher market valuation is US$ 1,247.1 million in 2023. In 2022, the market was valued at US$ 1,180.1 million. The market’s growth is expected to continue at an average pace, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. The portable dishwasher market is expected to rise to US$ 1,936.7 million by 2033.

Consumers are wishful of automating their homes for maximum comfort. In their busy lives, consumers desire machines that decrease their burden. The saving of energy and time in the kitchen is a common demand among consumers. Portable dishwashers are increasing in demand due to the propensity of consumers to look for energy- and time-saving options.

Portable dishwashers are taking over from built-in dishwashers in many households. Unlike built-in dishwashers, portable dishwashers can be moved to other places in the house, taking up less space. Portable dishwashers can even be taken out of the house for trips. For houses where the requirements are small, like with nuclear families, portable dishwashers are seen as the ideal option.

However, the price of portable dishwashers is a hurdle. Many people consider portable dishwashers to be a luxury due to the high prices associated with them. Due to the cost problem, portable dishwashers are struggling to reach consumers outside of the traditional bases of North America and Europe. Companies in the portable dishwasher market are relying on marketing strategies to help educate reluctant consumers on the benefits of portable dishwashers.

“New technologies are making a significant impact in the portable dishwasher market. The innovations range from products that increase the efficiency of machines to new technologies that help dishwashers connect to other appliances. The time needed to invest in the dishwashing process is getting shorter due to innovations like dishwashers that heat water on their own. Portable dishwashers with connectivity to the internet can be operated from smartphone apps or remote controls. With consumers leaning toward making their kitchen experience as smooth as possible, technological advancements are positively impacting the portable dishwasher market revenue,” says an analyst at FMI: Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Portable Dishwasher Market Report:

The portable dishwasher market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 1,936.7 million by 2033.

is forecasted to reach a valuation of by 2033. Portable dishwashers with 5-10 settings are enough for most consumers. 5-10 settings dishwashers are projected to lead the market by capacity with a 68.5% share.

share. Portable dishwashers’ application is mostly common in the residential segment. Residential application is expected to account for 68.9% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. The United States continues to be fertile ground for the portable dishwasher market. In 2023, the United States for a 30% share of the market.

share of the market. Germany is another country where sales of portable dishwashers are strengthening. In 2023, Germany holds a share of 13.1% of the market.

of the market. Other European countries with a big consumer base for portable dishwashers are the United Kingdom and France. The United Kingdom and France account for 9.7% and 8.0% of the market share, respectively, in 2023.

Competition Analysis of the Portable Dishwasher Market

Sellers in the portable dishwasher market want to expand their business into new territories. New product launches are also reasonably common in the portable dishwasher market.

Key Companies in the Portable Dishwasher Market

Electrolux AB

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

LG appliance

Sunpentown International Inc.

Danby Products Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Haier America Company LLC

BPL Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd

Heatworks

Crosslee PLC

Recent Developments in the Portable Dishwasher market

In March 2023, Shabosh entered the portable dishwasher market. The company’s portable dishwasher boasts abilities like being able to clean dishes in as less as 40 seconds and not requiring plumbing to work.

In June 2022, Ecozy introduced the Ecozy Mini Dishwasher. The selling point of the dishwasher is the ease with which it can be moved.

Elista is working on introducing affordable portable dishwashers in India. The Indian company already has dishwasher expertise and is now concentrating on providing affordable options to Indian consumers.

Key Segments

By Capacity:

5-10 Place Settings

10-15 Place Settings

Above 15

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspectives. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

