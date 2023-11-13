HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into energy and infrastructure within Vietnam, signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS), a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organization and think tank dedicated to advancing practical ideas to address the world’s greatest challenges.

Under the agreement, ECV has pledged its support for the CSIS Southeast Asia Program’s US-Vietnam Initiative, which will be conducted by CSIS scholars and experts. CSIS will host a public conference in January 2024 focusing on the issues of greatest importance to the region and, based on its findings, will publish a report on US-Vietnam relations highlighting the security, economic, and technological issues of greatest importance to the US-Vietnam relationship and region at large.

“ECV is honored to have been invited to support this CSIS endeavor to institutionalize thoughtful coverage on Vietnam and better inform US policy development,” said David Lewis, Chairman and CEO of Energy Capital Vietnam. “Energy Capital Vietnam’s mission to enhance energy security in Vietnam through American investment, trade, and technology serves American interests while enhancing Vietnamese sovereignty. We are perfectly aligned with the values of CSIS and hopeful this initiative can play an important role as the United States and Vietnam continue to deepen their relationship.”

About ECV:

Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV) is a Houston, Texas-based project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into Vietnam’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Learn more at: www.ecvholdings.com

