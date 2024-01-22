A major U.S. energy developer has initiated the process of shuttering two major coal-fired power plants serving more than a million homes in the upper Midwest, helping the company meet its corporate climate commitments.
Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced this month that it closed one of three coal units at Sherburne County Generating Plant, Minnesota’s largest power plant, as part of its plans to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers and shut down all of its remaining
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump says he’ll get DeSantis voters’ support: ‘He fought hard’ - January 22, 2024
- Georgia lawmakers consider measures to curb soaring property taxes as home values rise - January 22, 2024
- Biden campaign attack ad blames Trump for Dobbs abortion decision - January 22, 2024