Energy Focus to Report Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on August 14

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, will announce its quarterly results for the second quarter which ended June 30, 2020, premarket on August 14th and will hold a conference call that day at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers:

Toll-free 1-877-451-6152 or

International 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID# 13707772

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141043 . The webcast will be available at this link through August 28, 2020. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com .

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable dimmable and color tunable circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Energy Focus customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com .

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

Cameron Donahue

646-536-7331

[email protected]