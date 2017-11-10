Energy Gel Products- Gaining Popularity Over Sports Drinks and Energy Bars, to Witness 7.2% CAGR During 2017 – 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global energy gel products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2%, and is projected to reach USD 767.0 million by 2023. Factors propelling the growth of the energy gel products market are; rise in demand for instant energy products and growing awareness regarding the benefits of energy gels over other energy products. The report segments the energy gel products market by Flavor Type (Fruit, Vanilla, Chocolate, Others), by Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, Online Store, Medical Stores), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Rest of the World (RoW)). The report studies the global energy gel products market over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Energy gels are packets of gel substance that are used to provide continuous delivery of energy during periods of peak performance. These gels provide carbohydrates in combination with electrolytes, fructose, taurine, fruit juice or herbal extracts. Energy gels are preferred over other energy products as gels provide carbohydrate that is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream and is easier to digest.

Key Findings of the Global Energy Gel Products Market Report:

The global energy gel products market is projected to grow from USD 472 million in 2016, to USD 767 million in 2023

The fruit flavour segment holds the largest share of the energy gel market and is expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period

The chocolate flavour segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The online store distribution channel held the major share of the energy gel products market in 2016

North America held the largest share in the global market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period

The key companies operating in the global energy gel products market include GUEnergy Gel, PowerGel, Getorade, Clif Shot Energy Gel and Honey Stinger, among others.

Energy Gel Products gaining popularity over sports drinks and energy bars

Since their introduction in 90’s the energy gel market has grown exponentially. With increasing number of participations in running events and endurance sports across the globe, there has been a surge in use of energy supplements. With growing awareness about the energy supplements, Energy Gels are gaining popularity over other sports drinks and energy bars due to the benefits that a gel offers. Energy Gels are easily absorbed into the bloodstream and are easy to digest. Additionally, energy gels come in small packets, which are easy to carry and can be consumed at any place where water source is available. Thus, athletes can carry them during training runs as well as during the race. Energy gels are also gaining popularity as they are considered to have no side effects and are unlikely to cause gastrointestinal distress.

Energy Gel Products –Regional Insights

North America held the largest share in the global energy gel products market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance in the global market during the forecast period. The high market growth in this region is mainly due to the fact that this region is the largest producer of energy gels globally. Europe holds the second largest share of the market, and is expected to grow at a steady rate. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth rate during 2017– 2023. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing awareness about energy products and rising per capita income in the developing countries.

