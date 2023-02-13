Media Opportunities Before, During and After Event

DALLAS, Texas (SMU), Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT: SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute, in collaboration with the George W. Bush Presidential Center, presents “Energy Outlook ’23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future.” Approximately 300 who’s who of the energy industry will convene in Dallas for the two-day, invitation-only symposium. The event will focus broadly on the future of energy and brings together some of the biggest names in the industry, comprised of leaders, innovators, visionaries, consumers and corporate partners. It will be the largest gathering of energy thought leaders in North Texas history and feature nearly 20 sessions and 50 speakers/presenters. Read more.

WHO Energy producers, investors, policymakers and consumer organizations from across the energy industry will attend the event. For the complete list of sessions and speakers see Energy Outlook ’23 agenda.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 15: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 16: 8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: The George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., SMU campus, Dallas, Texas

Media should park in the Binkley Parking Garage, 3105 Binkley Ave., 3 minutes west of the Bush Center. Enter the Bush Center from Bush Ave. entrance. (It faces Binkley but is on Bush.) Media check-in will be at the media table inside the entrance. If you have camera or video equipment, you will need to enter through the loading dock. Please contact Marci Grossman for more details: MGPRPlus@gmail.com, or 847.257.5649.

MEDIA RSVP/ For security reasons, media registration is required. Please email Marci Grossman if you would like to

INTERVIEWS attend and include your name, media outlet, how many people are attending and your contact information.

To set up an interview before/during the event, please contact: Anna Martinez, 214-768-4474,

annam@smu.edu, or Marci Grossman, MGPRPlus@gmail.com, or 847.257.5649.

WHY: In a new era that will require accessible, affordable energy in all its forms, the goal of this two-day event is to foster collaboration and understanding that turns to action. Energy Outlook ’23 will bring together key decision-makers to determine energy priorities, what can be done easily and what can be done economically. It will look specifically at topics that affect the industry, U.S. consumers and global markets.

HOT TOPICS: Sessions will include discussion of topics such as ‘Not Your Father’s Nuclear;’ ‘Geopolitics: Oil Not your Normal Commodity;’ ‘LNG: A Work in Progress;’ ’Renewables: Lights on or Lights Out’ (re: Texas grid); ‘Oil Prices on the Rise – How Long, How High, and Why?’

SPEAKERS: Energy Outlook ’23 speakers include:

Robert Bryce, Journalist, Film Producer, Host, “Power Hungry” Podcast

Journalist, Film Producer, Host, “Power Hungry” Podcast Bruce Bullock, Director, SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute

Director, SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute Jim Burke, President and CEO, Vistra Corp.

President and CEO, Vistra Corp. Ken Hersh, President and CEO, George W. Bush Presidential Center, and Co-Founder and former CEO, NGP Energy Capital Management

Chris Kendall, CEO, Denbury Resources

CEO, Denbury Resources Toby Rice , President and CEO, EQT

, President and CEO, EQT Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners

Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners Scott Sheffield, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources

CONTACT: Anna Martinez or Marci Grossman SMU Cox School of Business 214-768-4474 or 847-257-5649 annam@cox.smu.edu