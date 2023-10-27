NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energy Marketing Conferences, LLC announced the “Leadership and Integrity Award” winner at its twentieth semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference held in New York City on October 17-18th, 2023. Over four hundred and forty attendees from all over the country participated in the largest networking and learning event in the competitive energy industry, including the largest consumer of energy… the US Air Force, and some of the largest commercial consumers in New York such as Brookfield Properties, Greenbacker Realty, Industry City and RXR Realty.

Sponsored by Cinch Home Services , the nominees for the Leadership and Integrity Award are companies that have exemplified superior leadership and integrity in their customer interactions and set an example for our industry​. They demonstrate leadership by supporting their customers, ​the retail energy industry, the local communities, and their employees.​ They do this through specific actions, investments, and a “can do” attitude. ​The nominees were Approved Energy, Atlantic Energy, Clearview Energy, David Energy, ENGIE, NRG, NTherm, and Smartest Energy.

“The winner of the Leadership and Integrity Award was Clearview Energy . “Congratulations to Frank McGovern, CEO of Clearview. Frank is a leader in the industry, a man of integrity, and someone I am proud to call my friend,” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Advanced Energy Capital , LED Plus , and Energy Marketing Conferences.

“EMC provides us with the perfect opportunity to celebrate, share, and inspire. And I thank you for letting me be a part of this, said McGovern. This award is a reflection of the work of so many individuals and groups who support our business and our vision. There’s REAL and RESA, who forge a path for all of us and protect our industry. And of course, we all depend on our vendors, employees, and software platforms to help us serve the most important group – our customers. It’s an exciting time for our industry. Never before have there been so many opportunities to be a part of change and innovation that will make a lasting, positive impact for generations to come. I’m honored to work side-by-side with you all, and I’m grateful and humbled by this honor.”

The next Energy Marketing Conference EMC21 “Mitigating Risk in Retail Energy” is taking place March 18th and 19th, 2024 at the Hilton Post Oaks in Houston Texas.

To view the agenda – click here :

To register for the Energy Marketing Conference, click here :

To view a preview video, click here

About Energy Marketing Conferences:

Founded in 2013, the mission of Energy Marketing Conferences is to help the competitive energy industry grow by advocating for consumer choice in North America and changing the narrative about retail energy.

EMC provides the industry’s absolute longest-running and largest event twice each year. These exciting conferences in premium locations are offered at highly affordable prices. EMC brings together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers in the retail energy industry, packing the schedule with the best learning and networking opportunities.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Christina Corcoran ccorcoran@energymarketingconferences.com