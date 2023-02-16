Energy leaders make bold predictions about the future of energy during “Energy Outlook ‘23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future”

DALLAS, Texas (SMU), Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The next crisis will be China.” “Natural gas is part of the solution in a low-carbon future.” “The U.S will be the future LNG market leader and supplier.”

Those are just some of the predictions about the future of energy that industry decision-makers made Wednesday, during the first day of the two-day “Energy Outlook ’23: Stewarding a Sensible Energy Future” symposium on the Southern Methodist University campus.

Energy Outlook ’23 is the largest gathering of energy leaders in North Texas history. Nearly 300 leaders are gathered for the invitation-only event presented by the SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute, in collaboration with the George W. Bush Presidential Center. The event has drawn some of the biggest names in the energy industry, including producers, investors, policymakers, consumer organizations and corporate partners across all industry sectors.

Pivotal Topics

Energy Outlook ’23 is focusing broadly on the future of energy. Participants are exploring specific issues, challenges, trends and opportunities that affect the energy industry, U.S. consumers, the economy and global markets now, and in the future.

“We are delighted to bring together so many energy leaders, innovators, visionaries and academics under one roof to foster collaboration, alignment and action,” said Bruce Bullock, director of the SMU Cox Maguire Energy Institute. “The caliber of speakers on day one yielded scintillating discussions about the current state of the industry and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Day two, with equally dynamic speakers, is guaranteed to be just as powerful.”

Eight sessions and nearly 30 speakers are slated for the second day of Energy Outlook ’23. Below are two of the panels that are generating significant interest among symposium attendees.

Feb. 16, 9:10 a.m.—”The New Nuclear” Leadership Dialogue: Today’s nuclear is not your father’s nuclear. Is next-generation carbon-free nuclear power a climate savior? Can and should nuclear energy fuel our future?

Feb. 16, 11:15 a.m.— “Grid Reliability in the Age of Renewables” Leadership Dialogue: The symposium is taking place exactly two years after the massive ice storm that triggered the Texas power blackouts of 2021. Has anything changed or has Texas just been lucky? How did this impact the energy industry, not just Texas? How do renewables factor into the grid?

L. Frank Pitts Award Dinner and Fireside Chat

Energy Outlook ’23 culminates on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 16 with the Maguire Energy Institute’s annual L. Frank Pitts Award Dinner, which will feature a fireside chat with this year’s award honorees, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub, and S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin. Hollub will receive the L. Frank Pitts Energy Leadership Award, presented annually to an individual who exemplifies a spirit of ethical industry leadership. The Pioneer Award will honor Yergin as an industry trailblazer.

Multiple donors made this event possible. Flagship Sponsorship of the symposium is being provided by the William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership at SMU Cox, generously donated by Dr. William S. Spears. Energy Outlook ’23 Diamond Sponsors are the Dian Graves Owen Foundation; Hunt Consolidated; Pioneer Natural Resources; and Pitts Oil/Dallas Production Company. Platinum Sponsors are the David B. Miller Family Foundation and Katy and Kyle Miller Family Foundation (joint sponsors); and ExxonMobil. Credit Suisse is the Hospitality Sponsor. Gold Sponsors are Eagle Oil & Gas Co.; EQT Corporation; Helmerich & Payne, Inc.; HOG Resources; KPMG; Luther King Capital Management; and The Sheffield Family.

Energy Intelligence, a leading energy information company, is the energy media partner for this event. Marketing partners for the symposium are MarketScale, the platform for B2B community engagement, and Sewell Automotive Companies, a family-owned dealership group with a 112-year history of providing exceptional customer service at dealers throughout Texas.

