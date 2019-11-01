Energy Secretary Perry asked to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and White House budget office acting Director Russell Vought have been asked to testify next week in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, an official working on the inquiry said on Friday.
