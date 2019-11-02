Energy Secretary Rick Perry will refuse to appear before a closed session of House of Representatives committees investigating President Donald Trump for possible impeachment, an Energy Department spokeswoman said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Energy Secretary Perry refuses to testify before Trump impeachment inquiry: spokeswoman - November 1, 2019
- Energy Secretary Perry asked to testify in Trump impeachment inquiry - November 1, 2019
- President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal - November 1, 2019