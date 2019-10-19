Energy secretary will not comply with congressional Democrats’ impeachment probe: reports

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will not turn over documents to congressional Democrats who had subpoenaed them over his role in Ukraine as part of their impeachment probe into President Donald Trump, according to U.S. media reports on Friday.
