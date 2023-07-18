Increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe and growing concern about environmental pollution are driving the demand for energy storage system market. Increased awareness about the production of renewable energy sources and increasing energy requirements has fuelled the energy storage system market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global energy storage system market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. The market for energy storage was valued at US$ 40.5 billion in 2020.

The demand for energy storage systems is mainly driven by the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) as these systems are essential for charging infrastructure, enabling the efficient and reliable charging of EVs. The increasing penetration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, is a significant driver for the energy storage system market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 40.53 Bn Estimated Value US$ 73.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 186 Pages Market Segmentation By Technology, By Application, Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered ABB Ltd., BYD Company Limited, EOS Energy Storage, Evapco, Inc., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Chem, Ltd., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Tesla.

Increased grid modernization activities and replacement of aging grid infrastructure, increasing demand for electricity, and the need for grid stability and resilience drive the demand for energy storage systems.

Supportive government policies and incentives play a crucial role in driving the energy storage system market as many countries have introduced regulations, mandates, and financial incentives to promote the deployment of energy storage systems.

The increasing focus on resilience and the development of microgrids are driving the demand for energy storage systems as it provide reliable power backup, enhance grid stability, and support critical infrastructure in case of grid outages or emergencies.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global energy storage system market report:

ABB Ltd., BYD Company Limited, EOS Energy Storage, Evapco, Inc., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Chem, Ltd., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Tesla.

The market players are focusing on new technology as well as innovations and investing in research & development, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

LG Chem is a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems and also focuses on developing high-capacity batteries with improved performance and longer lifespan. LG Chem energy storage systems are used in various applications such as residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage.

Tesla is a prominent player in the energy storage system market, known for its Powerwall and Powerpack energy storage solutions. They have been continuously improving their battery technology, increasing energy density, and reducing costs. Tesla has also expanded its presence in utility-scale energy storage projects, such as the Hornsdale Power Reserve in Australia, one of the largest lithium-ion battery installations in the world.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the energy storage system market is forecast to reach US$ 47.7 billion

By technology, the electrochemical storage technology segment is rising significantly due to the increasing demand

Based on application, the grid storage segment is expected to account for a significant market share

By end-user, the automotive segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Energy Storage Systems Market – Regional Analysis

North America, particularly the United States, is a significant market for energy storage systems. The supportive government policies, grid modernization initiatives, and the integration of renewable energy drive the market demand in the region. The United States has seen significant growth in utility-scale energy storage deployments, while Canada is focusing on energy storage for remote and off-grid applications.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the energy storage system market with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are key players in the region. China has the largest installed capacity of energy storage systems globally, driven by government policies promoting renewable energy integration and grid modernization. Japan has a mature energy storage market, with a focus on residential and commercial applications. South Korea and Australia are experiencing significant growth in utility-scale energy storage deployments.

Energy Storage Systems Market– Segmentation

By Technology

Electro Chemical Lithium-Ion Battery Lead Acid Battery Sodium Sulfur (NAS) Battery Flow Battery Others

Thermal Storage

Mechanical Energy Storage Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Flywheel Energy Storage Compressed Air & Liquid Air Energy Storage

Other Storage Technologies

By Application

Transportation

Grid Storage

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

Utilities

Automotive

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

