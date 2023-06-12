FREMONT, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) today announced energy usage at its site in Fremont, California, is net-zero with the installation of 428 rooftop solar panels. In addition, the site, which manufactures ready-to-use products for end users such as thermocouples and optical pyrometers, will gain a 30 percent savings on energy costs. The new solar panels will produce 230,000 kilowatts annually, which offsets 100 percent of what the site is currently using.

“Sustainability is a top priority for our company and this investment in net zero emissions at our Fremont site demonstrates this commitment,” said Jim Peterson, Temperature Sensing General Manager at ECMS. “This project also shows that it is possible to make significant modifications in energy use that protect the climate and improve the bottom line.”

The installation of solar panels was made possible by signing a long-term solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Trinary Capital, which developed and funded the project through its subsidiary, Trinary Energy. The PPA will provide the Fremont location with renewable, low-cost power for decades to come.

“We are extremely happy to help such an established and innovative company like BASF to not only lower the cost of their electricity for decades, but also to help them to achieve long-term sustainability goals,” said Jeremy Horton, CEO of Trinary Capital. “We look forward to working with them on future locations in the U.S.”

Solar panels have already been installed at BASF’s North America headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey, although this is the first BASF site in California that has fully installed solar panels onsite.

“For BASF overall, this is part of our ongoing journey to meet our sustainability goals,” said David Mazzia, Manager of Energy Management at BASF. “All of our sites – large and small – can help move our sustainability goals onward.”

The project was also made possible by The Solar Power Couple, which helped to facilitate the collaboration between BASF, Trinary and The Solar Power Couple. The company put the specifications together to match the site’s needs and installed the solar panels at the site.

“We’re very passionate about helping the environment,” said Solar Power Couple Founder and CEO Jimmy Le. “We want to help small business owners and large corporations to maximize tax incentives and help keep their businesses efficient in terms of cash flow and offering solutions for them to be more sustainable.”

About BASF in Fremont

The site in Fremont is a part of BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions. The site manufactures ready-to-use products for end users, such as thermocouples and optical pyrometers – temperature sensors for non-contact temperature measurement. They are primarily used where temperatures have to be precisely and reliably monitored in what can be extremely hot environments, i.e., applications such as glass manufacturing, the production of semiconductors, solar modules and turbines, laser welding and metal recycling processes. More information at www.catalysts.com/tempsensing

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $25.7 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Trinary Capital

Trinary Capital is a service-disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) and Registered Investment Adviser. Through its subsidiary, Trinary Energy, it has funded over twenty solar projects in the US and its Territories since 2021. Currently, it has a focus on Commercial and Industrial, corporate, and large agricultural clients. Learn more at www.trinarycapital.com.

About Trinary Energy

At Trinary Energy, we empower agricultural communities, large, and small businesses to transition towards a sustainable future by providing reliable and affordable renewable energy solutions. We believe that by prioritizing the needs of our customers and the environment, we can create a world where economic growth and ecological sustainability go hand in hand.

Middle market solar has emerged as a key driver in the renewable energy revolution, offering a transformative solution for businesses and organizations seeking to embrace sustainable practices. Positioned between residential and utility-scale solar, middle market solar installations cater to the energy needs of commercial and industrial sectors, educational institutions, nonprofits, agricultural enterprises, and municipalities. With a focus on cost-effectiveness and customized solutions, middle market solar providers bring the benefits of solar power to a broader range of customers. By leveraging economies of scale, innovative financing models, and advanced technologies, Trinary Energy empowers businesses to reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and achieve long-term energy independence, while contributing to a cleaner and greener future for all. Learn more at www.trinaryenergy.com.

About Solar Power Couple

Solar Power Couple is a clean energy partner bringing residential, commercial and utility-scale energy and storage solutions to customers, delivering value and viability to both energy buyers and asset investors. The company’s expertise includes project consultation, management, and offer PPA Financing with its partner, Trinary Capital. Solar Power Couple team has successfully developed more than 10 MW from initial concept to commercial operation and is currently developing a pipeline of 20 MW of early- to mid-stage projects. Learn more at www.solarpowercouple.co.

