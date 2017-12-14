Breaking News
Home / Top News / EnergyCAP, Inc. Receives Tech Company of Year Award

EnergyCAP, Inc. Receives Tech Company of Year Award

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

State College, PA, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, Inc., developer of the widely known EnergyCAP® utility bill and energy management software, is pleased to announce that it has been honored as the Technology Company of the Year by the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC).

Awards were presented during the CBICC’s 2017 Excellence In Business Awards banquet held December 7.  Approximately 250 local business leaders attended the event, which is held annually to recognize the top performers within Centre County’s business and entrepreneurial community.  The award was provided to EnergyCAP in recognition of the company’s long-term success and dedication to its “Four Pillars of Success:”

  • Product Leadership
  • Operational Excellence
  • Customer Intimacy
  • Good Stewardship

Steve Heinz, EnergyCAP’s Founder and CEO, accepted the award, stating “We are truly grateful to the CBICC and the Centre County business community for honoring EnergyCAP as a leader among an impressive group of nominees.  Many local technology companies trace their origins to Penn State University and Pennsylvania technology incubators, so we’re honored to be the 2017 award winner.  Technology is both exasperating and exhilarating!  On the exasperating side, we’re currently working on the seventh major generation and 26th major release of our software since 1982.  The pace of technology advances keeps our outstanding team challenged.  But it’s also exhilarating–technology advances allow us to offer ever more power, more intelligence and more money-saving features to our 2,000 major clients.”

EnergyCAP was one of eight companies nominated for the Tech Company of the Year award and follows in the footsteps of long-term partner, AccuWeather, Inc., the 2016 award recipient.  Over its 37-year history, EnergyCAP has received numerous awards and recognitions:

  • Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies (Five times)
  • ENERGY STAR Partner of Year (Five times)
  • Environmental Leader’s Product of the Year (2015)
  • Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 Organizations
  • Steve Heinz, CEO, International Energy Engineer of the Year from Association of Energy Engineers (2013)
  • Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace (2 times)
  • Stevie Awards for Sales & Marketing (2 times)
  • Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business

EnergyCAP, Inc. provides tailored energy information management solutions to public schools, higher education, government, and commercial organizations.  At the core of each ECI implementation is the award-winning EnergyCAP software.  Since 1982, EnergyCAP has helped more than 10,000 energy and facilities managers in 3,000 organizations derive value from their utility bills and energy data.

About EnergyCAP, Inc.

EnergyCAP, Inc. publishes industry-leading software tools that help organizations derive value from utility bills. For more than 35 years, the award-winning EnergyCAP software has helped more than 10,000 energy managers across 3,000 organizations to track 35 million utility bills and document $5 billion in energy savings. Learn more about EnergyCAP at http://www.energycap.com. Their Canadian representative is Gerald Rubenovitch at EnergyCAP Canada Inc., 416-362-8999, www.EnergyCAP.ca. 

CONTACT: Blaine Clapper
EnergyCAP, Inc.
814-237-3744 x38
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.