EnergyCAP, Inc. Receives Tech Company of Year Award

State College, PA, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, Inc., developer of the widely known EnergyCAP® utility bill and energy management software, is pleased to announce that it has been honored as the Technology Company of the Year by the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC).

Awards were presented during the CBICC’s 2017 Excellence In Business Awards banquet held December 7. Approximately 250 local business leaders attended the event, which is held annually to recognize the top performers within Centre County’s business and entrepreneurial community. The award was provided to EnergyCAP in recognition of the company’s long-term success and dedication to its “Four Pillars of Success:”

Product Leadership

Operational Excellence

Customer Intimacy

Good Stewardship

Steve Heinz, EnergyCAP’s Founder and CEO, accepted the award, stating “We are truly grateful to the CBICC and the Centre County business community for honoring EnergyCAP as a leader among an impressive group of nominees. Many local technology companies trace their origins to Penn State University and Pennsylvania technology incubators, so we’re honored to be the 2017 award winner. Technology is both exasperating and exhilarating! On the exasperating side, we’re currently working on the seventh major generation and 26th major release of our software since 1982. The pace of technology advances keeps our outstanding team challenged. But it’s also exhilarating–technology advances allow us to offer ever more power, more intelligence and more money-saving features to our 2,000 major clients.”

EnergyCAP was one of eight companies nominated for the Tech Company of the Year award and follows in the footsteps of long-term partner, AccuWeather, Inc., the 2016 award recipient. Over its 37-year history, EnergyCAP has received numerous awards and recognitions:

Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies (Five times)

ENERGY STAR Partner of Year (Five times)

Environmental Leader ’s Product of the Year (2015)

’s Product of the Year (2015) Pennsylvania Business Central ’s Top 100 Organizations

’s Top 100 Organizations Steve Heinz, CEO, International Energy Engineer of the Year from Association of Energy Engineers (2013)

Top Adoption-Friendly Workplace (2 times)

Stevie Awards for Sales & Marketing (2 times)

Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business

EnergyCAP, Inc. provides tailored energy information management solutions to public schools, higher education, government, and commercial organizations. At the core of each ECI implementation is the award-winning EnergyCAP software. Since 1982, EnergyCAP has helped more than 10,000 energy and facilities managers in 3,000 organizations derive value from their utility bills and energy data.

About EnergyCAP, Inc.

EnergyCAP, Inc. publishes industry-leading software tools that help organizations derive value from utility bills. For more than 35 years, the award-winning EnergyCAP software has helped more than 10,000 energy managers across 3,000 organizations to track 35 million utility bills and document $5 billion in energy savings. Learn more about EnergyCAP at http://www.energycap.com. Their Canadian representative is Gerald Rubenovitch at EnergyCAP Canada Inc., 416-362-8999, www.EnergyCAP.ca.

CONTACT: Blaine Clapper EnergyCAP, Inc. 814-237-3744 x38 [email protected]