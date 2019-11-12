Breaking News
EnergySolutions Completes Work at La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor (LACBWR) Decommissioning Project

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnergySolutions, Inc. announced today it has completed the physical work at the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor (LACBWR) Decommissioning Project. This includes remediation and removal of radioactive material including confirmation surveys and inspections necessary to demonstrate compliance with the NRC approved License Termination Plan.

EnergySolutions officially took operational control of the facility through an approved NRC license transfer process in June 2016 and immediately mobilized a workforce to decommission the plant. 

“This is the second decommissioning project we have completed this year and it has been a great opportunity to showcase our talented workforce and abilities to safely decommission a nuclear power plant,” stated Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “I want to thank our customer, Dairyland Power, for the strong working relationship throughout the course of the project. As with every decommissioning project there are unique challenges and La Crosse was no different, but our best practices and lessons learned from other projects proved valuable in executing this project safely on schedule and budget,” added Robuck. 

EnergySolutions has worked with local, state and federal regulators in completing the project and has officially demobilized and will now continue to work with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) as they finalize the necessary documentation to transfer the license back to Dairyland Power which includes the onsite ISFSI.

Background on LACBWR

LACBWR was built in 1967 as part of a joint project with the federal Atomic Energy Commission to demonstrate the peacetime use of nuclear power. LACBWR was shut down and placed in safe storage in April 1987.

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at [email protected]solutions.com or 801- 231 -9194.

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
