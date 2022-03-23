Breaking News
energyware™ Helps Clients Begin Journey to Achieve LEED Platinum Certification

energyware™ helps businesses reduce operational costs and improve employee well-being by attaining LEED Platinum certification standards.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the U.S., residential and commercial buildings account for nearly 40% of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions. Green buildings, like those that are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified, are critical in reducing these harmful emissions and waste; conserving water; and lowering exposure to toxins. energyware™, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, plays a pivotal role in helping organizations achieve a clean energy future through its variety of offerings.

energyware™ reduces and/or eliminates electricity, water, and gas bills for its clients through its energy efficiency technology, including solar and LED smart lighting. To date, it has installed hundreds of thousands of its projects across 35 states and counting. energyware™ provides turnkey solar solutions ― including carports, rooftops, ground-mount, and energy storage systems ― with its solar team specializing in designing and installing commercial and industrial solar power systems. The company’s LED smart lighting solutions also can preserve and improve employee health while yielding significant energy savings at the same time.

“At energyware™, we’re proud to serve as a partner to organizations as they embark on their journey to achieving LEED certification,” said Jon Novaro, energyware™. “Our robust portfolio of offerings lays the framework for energy-efficient, cost-saving green buildings which, in turn, helps create a cleaner energy future for everyone.”

As the workforce continues to return to the office following the COVID-19 pandemic, providing employee incentives like health and safety is a top priority for most companies. LEED certification is not only beneficial from an economic perspective, as it generates energy efficiency savings, but it also creates a healthier environment for those occupying a facility. These appealing employee health benefits include cleaner air, access to daylight, and avoiding the harmful chemicals often found in paints and finishings.

To achieve LEED certification, a project earns points by adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality. Projects then go through a verification and review process by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and are awarded points that correspond to a level of LEED certification, with Platinum being the top tier with more than 80 points earned.

energyware™ has emerged as a one-stop-shop for businesses seeking energy efficiency solutions. By offering a wide range of options for businesses looking to conserve energy costs, energyware™ has been able to successfully position itself as an industry leader in the energy efficiency space.

To learn more, visit https://energywarellc.com. 

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best in breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella. To learn more, visit www.energywarellc.com.

Media Contact

Dan Johnson
dan.johnson@newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

