Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Enernet Global secures Solar Energy Operating Contract to begin construction on emissions-reducing power plant for Sarangani Coastal Prawn Farm

Enernet Global secures Solar Energy Operating Contract to begin construction on emissions-reducing power plant for Sarangani Coastal Prawn Farm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Company’s Energy-as-a-Service model will deliver cheap and reliable electricity in the booming aquaculture industry in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enernet Global Inc. (“Enernet”), through its local company, Enernet FLV Energy Corp., has secured a Solar Energy Operating Contract and other major permits to provide Sarangani Coastal Development Corp with 20% of its energy from renewable sources.

Sarangani Coastal Development Corp owns a 32-hectare area dedicated to prawn farming in the Municipality of Glan, Sarangani Province, Mindanao. The Project will lower the Client’s power cost by reducing reliance to diesel fuel while guaranteeing robust operations.

Enernet, a distributed energy service company that provides tailored energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, is partnering with Grunes Energie Corp, one of the largest suppliers of world-class medium and low voltage electrical equipment, automation and control systems and has selected One Renewable Energy Enterprise Inc (OREEI) to build the Hybrid Power Project.

With operations in the Caribbean, Australia, the Philippines, and Sub-Saharan Africa, Enernet is a market leader in distributed on- and off-grid generation projects that include renewable energy, battery storage, cogeneration and existing thermal or grid supply. Systems are tailored to meet customers’ specific energy, heat and water needs at no capital cost.

“The Philippines is a core market for Enernet and we are excited to be embarking on this project with Sarangani Coastal,” said Paul Matthews, Enernet’s CEO. “Our mission is to drive the energy transition in the Philippines for years to come, financing and operating systems for industrials and Electricity Cooperatives that reduce costs and generate significant carbon reductions, while also providing increased resiliency and energy independence.”

Raymund M. Pascual, Enernet’s Managing Director for the Philippines, added, “Construction will start in Q1 2022, targeting commercial operations in Q3 2022. Now, more than ever, our model adds tangible benefit to the economies in which we operate. During the pandemic, we accelerated focus on industries that promote food security, like agriculture and aquaculture. We are an Independent Power Producer that provides the flexible solutions customers need. This will be a breakthrough project in the prawn farm industry in the Philippines, pioneering the utilization of hybrid energy in operations throughout the country.”

Sherald V. Magallona, President of Sarangani Coastal Development Corp. said, “This plant will enable us to reduce power costs, reduce reliance on diesel fuel and improve power reliability for our facility. Enernet’s fully-financed, no-upfront-capital approach made this a straightforward decision. We are pleased to be working with them and their local suppliers to realize this project.”

About Enernet Global Inc
Enernet is a distributed energy service provider that finances, builds, owns and operates microgrids and drives the adoption of renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency solutions that displace CO2 emissions. Built on the company’s proprietary software platform, Enernet’s Energy-as-a-Service offering benefits on- and off-grid customers by providing less expensive, more resilient power solutions at no capital outlay for customers.

Enernet has operations in Australia, the Philippines, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa, where it focuses on power solutions for sectors that include island development, mining, commercial and industrial, remote communities, agriculture, utilities and hospitality.

Media contact:
Raymund M. Pascual
Managing Director
Enernet Global – Philippines
Office: Unit 3202C East Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Building, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Philippines 1605
Contact number: +63 917 808 5678; +632 8687 5678
Email: rpascual@enernetglobal.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.