Enernet Global secures Solar Energy Operating Contract to begin construction on emissions-reducing power plant for Sarangani Coastal Prawn Farm

Company’s Energy-as-a-Service model will deliver cheap and reliable electricity in the booming aquaculture industry in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enernet Global Inc. (“Enernet”), through its local company, Enernet FLV Energy Corp., has secured a Solar Energy Operating Contract and other major permits to provide Sarangani Coastal Development Corp with 20% of its energy from renewable sources.

Sarangani Coastal Development Corp owns a 32-hectare area dedicated to prawn farming in the Municipality of Glan, Sarangani Province, Mindanao. The Project will lower the Client’s power cost by reducing reliance to diesel fuel while guaranteeing robust operations.

Enernet, a distributed energy service company that provides tailored energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, is partnering with Grunes Energie Corp, one of the largest suppliers of world-class medium and low voltage electrical equipment, automation and control systems and has selected One Renewable Energy Enterprise Inc (OREEI) to build the Hybrid Power Project.

With operations in the Caribbean, Australia, the Philippines, and Sub-Saharan Africa, Enernet is a market leader in distributed on- and off-grid generation projects that include renewable energy, battery storage, cogeneration and existing thermal or grid supply. Systems are tailored to meet customers’ specific energy, heat and water needs at no capital cost.

“The Philippines is a core market for Enernet and we are excited to be embarking on this project with Sarangani Coastal,” said Paul Matthews, Enernet’s CEO. “Our mission is to drive the energy transition in the Philippines for years to come, financing and operating systems for industrials and Electricity Cooperatives that reduce costs and generate significant carbon reductions, while also providing increased resiliency and energy independence.”

Raymund M. Pascual, Enernet’s Managing Director for the Philippines, added, “Construction will start in Q1 2022, targeting commercial operations in Q3 2022. Now, more than ever, our model adds tangible benefit to the economies in which we operate. During the pandemic, we accelerated focus on industries that promote food security, like agriculture and aquaculture. We are an Independent Power Producer that provides the flexible solutions customers need. This will be a breakthrough project in the prawn farm industry in the Philippines, pioneering the utilization of hybrid energy in operations throughout the country.”

Sherald V. Magallona, President of Sarangani Coastal Development Corp. said, “This plant will enable us to reduce power costs, reduce reliance on diesel fuel and improve power reliability for our facility. Enernet’s fully-financed, no-upfront-capital approach made this a straightforward decision. We are pleased to be working with them and their local suppliers to realize this project.”

About Enernet Global Inc

Enernet is a distributed energy service provider that finances, builds, owns and operates microgrids and drives the adoption of renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency solutions that displace CO 2 emissions. Built on the company’s proprietary software platform, Enernet’s Energy-as-a-Service offering benefits on- and off-grid customers by providing less expensive, more resilient power solutions at no capital outlay for customers.

Enernet has operations in Australia, the Philippines, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa, where it focuses on power solutions for sectors that include island development, mining, commercial and industrial, remote communities, agriculture, utilities and hospitality.

