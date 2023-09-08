CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Independent Power Producer Enernet Global (Enernet) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to build, own, operate and maintain a 12MW DC solar Photovoltaic (PV) plant with Vedanta Zinc International’s (VZI) Black Mountain Mining operations in the Northern Cape, South Africa.

The plant will generate approximately 29 gigawatt hours of electricity annually, substituting a portion of the current Eskom supply. This will reduce carbon emissions by circa 12,244 tonnes per annum compared to Eskom supply. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024 and take approximately 9 months to complete. The Project will also generate direct and indirect employment within the Khâi-Ma municipal area and Namakwa District, both in the construction and 25-year operational tenor of the plant.

Enernet owns and operates hybrid power systems for mining and industrial companies designed to lower costs, reduce emissions and improve reliability. The company has over 140MW of capacity in operation, construction, contracted or awarded of which 60MW is located in Africa.

“We are excited to be Vedanta’s long-term partner for power on their decarbonisation journey, working together on the roadmap, phasing and roll-out of renewables,” said Bart Haverkamp, Enernet’s Managing Director, Africa.

“ESG is the key focus at VZI. In line with our agenda to transform the planet for the greater good, we have committed to reducing carbon emissions by 35ktons and installing 76% renewable energy by 2027. Our goal is carbon neutrality by 2040. We are excited to partner with Enernet as this 12MW solar energy project, which will reduce emissions and enhance energy reliability and security,” says Pushpender Singla, VZI Executive Director & CFO.

VZI has further plans to decarbonize its operations through its Renewables Energy Programme and will progress into Phase 2 which will encompass the wheeling of energy from offsite generation, across the Eskom transmission line, to offset its Gamsberg Mining operation. Phase 3 is aimed at the expansion of Gamsberg Phase II and is in its initial stages.

Paul Matthews, Enernet’s CEO, added “As a specialist hybrid power company for mining and industrial companies in Africa, Australia and the Caribbean, we are honoured to be working with Vedanta. It is encouraging to see more and more mining companies taking the steps towards decarbonisation and achieving net zero objectives.”

Singla concludes: “We are excited at the commencement of our decarbonization journey towards carbon neutrality, green zinc, and upholding our envisaged ESG commitments which will create opportunities for and develop the communities in which we operate.”

About Enernet Global Inc

Enernet Global’s mission is to decarbonise the world’s supply chains. It owns and operates hybrid power systems and drives the adoption of renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency solutions that displace CO 2 emissions and reduce power costs. Built on the company’s proprietary ARC software platform, Enernet Global’s Energy-as-a-Service offering benefits on and off-grid customers by providing less expensive, more resilient power solutions at no capital outlay for customers.

Enernet has operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia and the Caribbean, where it focuses on power solutions for customers in the metals and minerals, commercial and industrial and agriculture sectors.

