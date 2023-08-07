PONCE, Puerto Rico, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enernet Global (“Enernet”) has signed a power purchase agreement with Zimmer Biomet, a global medical technology leader, to provide low carbon energy from a new trigeneration system at their manufacturing facility in Ponce.

Zimmer Biomet’s 19,510m2 facility is used for the manufacture of state-of-the-art medical technology products designed to maximize mobility and improve health. The trigeneration system will be located at the manufacturing complex and comprises a total capacity of 2.06 megawatts via two liquid petroleum combined heat and power generator sets, coupled to a multi energy absorption chiller.

The system will provide 11,300 megawatt hours of low-cost electricity per year and serve Zimmer Biomet’s manufacturing plant with both hot and chilled water. This system is expected to provide an estimated net CO 2 emissions reduction of 1,437 metric tonnes per year by optimising the electrical consumption due to hot water and chilled water recovery and lower emissions compared to the utility. The trigeneration equipment will also be configured to provide a seamless ‘no break’ transfer to back up power mode during grid outages, which will greatly improve the power security at the manufacturing facility.

Design and construction of the trigeneration system is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will be provided by Enernet’s local delivery partner, Teksol.

“We look forward to delivering Enernet Global’s third energy project in Puerto Rico and commend Zimmer Biomet for their commitment to world class environmental stewardship,” said Paul Matthews, Enernet’s CEO.

About Enernet Global Inc

Enernet Global’s mission is to decarbonise the world’s supply chains. It owns and operates hybrid power systems and drives the adoption of renewable energy, battery storage and energy efficiency solutions that displace CO 2 emissions and reduce power costs. Built on the company’s proprietary ARC software platform, Enernet Global’s Energy-as-a-Service offering benefits on and off-grid customers by providing less expensive, more resilient power solutions at no capital outlay for customers.

Enernet has operations in Australia, the Philippines, the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa, where it focuses on power solutions for customers in the metals and minerals, commercial and industrial and agriculture sectors.

Media contact:

Paul Matthews

Chief Executive Officer

Enernet Global Inc.

Office: 3 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075

Email: pmatthews@enernetglobal.com