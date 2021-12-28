EnerSys® ABSL™ Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries Successfully Launch on National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope

READING, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is proud to announce the successful integration of its ABSL™ Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope launch. As the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the largest and most powerful space science telescope ever built, and is the result of an International collaboration between NASA and its partners the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and prime industry lead, Northrop Grumman. Webb launched on December 25th, 2021, was sent into orbit upon an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and will serve as the premier space observatory for the next decade.

EnerSys was selected by Northrop Grumman in 2012 to provide ABSL™ 8s44p rechargeable Li-ion batteries with disconnect relays for Webb, and then awarded a second contract in 2018 for an additional 8s44p battery, tailored to incorporate alternate cell chemistry. ABSL™ Li-ion batteries were selected for this mission due to their stringent design and structural and thermal performance to deliver long life, quality and reliability that successful space missions demand.

“EnerSys is pleased to play such an influential role in the success of the James Webb Space Telescope project,” said Mark Matthews, EnerSys Senior Vice President, Specialty – Global. “It has been almost ten years since EnerSys was awarded the contract for these batteries to power this mission and our journey began with Webb. We are beyond excited to be part of a mission of this magnitude and to see it launch successfully.”

Webb will travel approximately 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) from Earth, toward the relatively gravitationally stable Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 2 and will study every phase of cosmic history from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe.

ABOUT ENERSYS®

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

ABOUT ABSL SPACE PRODUCTS

ABSL is a world leader in the supply of Lithium-ion batteries for space applications with contracts for over 300 spacecraft and launch vehicles. ABSL supplied the first rechargeable Lithium-ion battery flown in space. Today, over 250 spacecraft are powered by ABSL Lithium-ion battery technology.

ABOUT NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is America’s civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. The agency has a diverse workforce of just under 18,000 civil servants, and works with many more U.S. contractors, academia, and international and commercial partners to explore, discover, and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

ABOUT NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance, and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

